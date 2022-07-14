The luxurious car that Chris Hemsworth could buy

Chris Hemsworth became known throughout the world for bringing Thor to life in various films produced by Marvel Studios. This role allowed him to break through in Hollywood and also access a large sum of money. He then meets the luxurious car that he could add to his collection with the salary he earned from Thor: Love and Thunder.

Chris Hemsworthrose to fame for having played Thorin the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With his performances, he made this character become the favorite superhero of many of the fans of the movies, which are based on characters from American comics.

Incarnate the son of Odin, in addition to making his image travel around the world, allowed him access to a great fortune. Part of it, the actor decided to spend it on luxurious vehicles, due to his passion for four wheels. In his garage, we can find a Audi Q7a cadillac-escaladea Audi r8a cadillac srx and one Acura.

This week, the fourth installment of his character will be released, titled Thor: Love and Thunder. It is directed by Taika Waititi, and features performances by various stars. Some have already appeared in previous films, such as Natalie Portman Y Tessa Thompson. Also, new actors will be added to the cast, such as Christian bale Y Russell Crowe.

For bringing the god of thunder to life in this film, Hemsworth took home a bag of $20 million. With this salary that he paid her Marvel Studiosthe Australian could add to the collection of his garage, a luxurious Lamborghini Veneno Roadsterwhich has an exorbitant market value of $4.5 million.

Under the hood, the Veneno Roadster hides a powerful engine 6.5-liter V12which is capable of generating a power of 750 horsepower. Thanks to this brutal power, the Italian sports car can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds and also reaches a high top speed of 355km/h.