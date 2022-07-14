‘The invisible agent’, Netflix finds its own Bourne with an entertaining thriller on a global scale

Related news

Netflix is obsessed with the summer blockbuster opening directly in your living room. After the success of Red alertthe platform repeats a similar formula with the unseen agent: an exorbitant budget, a triangle of charismatic stars, a global scale, a taste of action movie of the 90s and an introduction story that can serve to build a popular franchise around it. The results of the return to the action cinema of the Russo brothers (architects of the end of the saga avengers) after his failed experiment with Cherry they are as frenetic as they are impersonal, although has potential for Ryan Gosling’s Six to become Netflix’s Jason Bourne.

Ted Sarandos decided to invest more than 200 million dollars in the adaptation of a novel by Mark Greany that had not yet been published in a move that reveals the obsession of streaming services to get ahead of the competition and achieve something that has only been achieved in sixty years the saga starring Matt Damon: having in its catalog a substitute for James Bond. Shortly after Apple TV + repeated the move paying a similar figure for Argyleanother adaptation of another book that would be led by Henry Cavill.

the unseen agent tells the story of a spy known as Six (Ryan Gosling), a member of a secret unit of the CIA that is dedicated to carrying out unofficial missions for the agency. Recruited from a federal prison by Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), a man who becomes a father figure to him, Six is ​​a prodigious hitman for over ten years.





When an assignment goes awry and the spy turns one of his bosses (Regé-Jean Page) against him, the unpredictable Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) is tasked with capturing him and returning him to Langley before he puts the community in jeopardy. agency. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) is his only ally in a mission against the clock and against Hansen’s thirst for blood. If the story seems a bit convoluted, that’s because it is.: The precise duration of the film (115 minutes without credits) and its focus on action scenes make the structure, the story and the characters take a back seat.

Six is ​​the umpteenth hieratic hero that an always charismatic Gosling has been exploring for ten years from the silent and violent antihero to the extraordinary Drive, by Nicolas Winding Refn. On the other side of the ring is a Chris Evans who seems to be having a better time with his character than the audience with him. Retired Captain America’s latest villain lacks the energy and spark of his character in daggers in the back. The fault lies more with a script that only gives him the phrases that seem to be taken from the trailer than the actor himself.

From the stellar group of supporting characters that accompany the leading couple, Billy Bob Thornton, the teenager Julia Butters (the girl who made Leonardo DiCaprio cry in a memorable scene from once upon a time in hollywood) Y Anne of Arms they are the ones who best take advantage of their appearances in a film designed to further the glory of Gosling. The Hispanic-Cuban actress is a smart choice: Andrew Dominik’s Marilyn Monroe had already worked with Gosling and Evans in the past and, as she passed in no time to dieher presence (and the pressure of the actress herself to rewrite the plot of Dani Miranda) is capable of elevating a character that could have remained as the vase of the function.

Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans face off in ‘The Invisible Agent’, Netflix’s highlight this summer.



Two of the most sought-after promises in today’s Hollywood come out worse off. In his first role after the revelation of him in The Bridgertons, Regé-Jean Page does not go much further than showing off her beauty and posing with the face of having left the gas open. Despite being the other big villain of the show, he doesn’t even get a chance to get down in the mud and get his hands dirty. Jessica Henwick doesn’t look too good either. (the surprise of Matrix Resurrections and future suspect Glass Onionsthe sequel to daggers in the back) with a passive character who only appears to be alive in the final moments of the film.

the visible agent joins the already long list of current blockbusters that, from the phenomenon of Baby Yoda in The Mandalorian, they use a child figure again to humanize the protagonist (only in the last month we have seen the resource with Obi-Wan Kenobi Y Thor: Love and Thunder). The problem is that the young Claire is used more as a script device than as a real interest on the part of the Russos to show the most vulnerable side of Six. a sudden flash back falls short of recreating a dynamic that should have looked at references like The client, sole witness Y The fire of revengethree clear examples of thrillers that grew thanks to similar plots.

After seeing how the exemplary Top Gun: Maverick perfectly balanced the emotion and the spectacular nature of the story, the unseen agent limps when not focused on action scenes. At least Netflix’s blockbuster is a step forward with the camera for some directors who in their four Marvel movies always moved better in tone, humor and emotion than in the staging of their abundant action sequences.

The streets of Prague host one of the most spectacular scenes of the year.



The Russos join the trend of abusing the use of drones in the action genre (Michael Bay is the director who has gotten the most out of them this year with the unleashed ambulance). Despite these details and uneven photography, the prologue during a New Year’s Eve party in Bangkok, the final fight between Gosling and Evans and, above all, the spectacular set-piece set in the center of Prada are some of the best moments of an effective film that takes advantage of its massive scale in a way that was impossible for Red Alert due to the pandemic and the obligation to shoot only in the United States.

As happened a few months ago with Uncharted, the Russos play an action scene on board a plane which is very lackluster because of a confusing montage and special effects unworthy of a production of 200 million dollars.

The blockbuster cannot compete in sophistication and craftsmanship with the latest forays into the genre from the sequels of John Wick Y Mission Impossible. the unseen agent It is a very entertaining adventure that is formulaic and neglects its script. In its starting point there was raw material to make a better movie, but the good thing about living in the age of intellectual properties is that the Russos and Ryan Gosling will (surely) continue to have new opportunities to continue developing and growing this Jason surrogate. Netlfix’s Bourne. There is room for improvement, as much as the two hours of the adaptation of the novel by Mark Greany fly by..

‘The Invisible Agent’ opens in select theaters on July 15. Netflix will premiere it on July 22.

