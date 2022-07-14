The Incredible Tom Cruise Deepfake Everyone’s Talking About

The name of deepfake comes from Deep Learning, translated as deep learning, one of the currents of Artificial Intelligence. In this case, it is artificial intelligence learning that is used with the intention of creating fake content.

In most cases, this is based on video manipulations where the software analyzes the source material and extracts some of it, then inserts and adapts it into another video. The so-called face swaps or deep video portraits are the most common form of fake.

Thus, deepfakes never cease to amaze us. This new artificial intelligence technology that virtually recreates real faces and people is advancing at such a pace that we are close to being unable to tell a fake video from a real one.

As an example, the surprising clip shared these days by the youtuber Ralph Virtual is enough, in which he has been able to create a virtual replica of Tom Cruise that looks more real than any other deepfake of this type. Something really amazing.

The youtuber explained on his channel that he has used “MetaHuman” -a tool used to develop hyper-realistic digital characters- from Unreal Engine 5, the most open and advanced powerful 3D real-time image creation engine in the world.

How the Tom Cruise deepfake was created

With the Mesh to MetaHuman option, the automated tracking reference points were generated and the tool itself was in charge of processing that data in the cloud to create a usable facial platform template in Unreal Engine 5.

In the clip, the Tom Cruise virtual turns and tilts its head, winks, smiles and even yawns. And although some facial expressions look unnatural and seem exaggerated, the actor looks much better than the virtual representations of humans in video games known to this day.

Compared to most character models in games, the character’s appearance is still very good. However, when we see him we still find his movements strange and in reality he looks more like a Tom Cruise robot with programmed and not very spontaneous movements.

On the other hand, the lighting effects are impressive. The deepfake shows the Top Gun star’s face under different types of light and a virtual lamp mounted on the character illuminates his hair, his upper body and the entire scene in a very realistic way.

Thanks to this test, it was shown that the Unreal Engine 5 engine offers infinite possibilities to developers and in turn confirms that we are getting closer to having more real virtual actors in future games.

Where to watch the new Tom Cruise deepfake

The full video of the virtual Tom Cruise is available on Youtube in the Ralph Virtual user channel and serves as an announcement for the new Unreal Engine 5 game development environment.