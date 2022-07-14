The iconic wallpaper of iOS 16 only had Steve Jobs

Since June 29, 2007, when the first iPhone went on sale, Apple has become the second provider of smartphone in the world.

So far, the iPhone has generated more than US$1.5 billion in sales.

Apple’s total net sales amounted to 365.82 billion US dollars during 2021.

Apple is one of the technological brands that register the most users and fans in the world, and all this is due to the large number of iconic products or functions that they have developed since their inception. Recently The company made available in its iOS 16 system the wallpaper that Steve Jobs used on his iPhone and that was only enabled for him.

Let us remember that in January 2007, Apple launched the first version of the iPhone, which according to various specialists introduced innovative functions, such as interfaces touch screen and virtual keyboards, which marked a revolution in the global smartphone market.

According to data from a study conducted by IDC, in 2022 more than 56 million iPhones were sold during the first quarter.

In the smartphone industry, Apple is the second largest provider of smartphone more popular. As of 2021, Samsung remained the global smartphone market leader, with a 20.1 percent share of all sales.

Steve Jobs and his wallpaper

As an emotional detail to remember Steve Jobs, Apple brought the clown fish wallpaper to the iOS 16 operating system.

East Wallpaper, Although it was never available to users, it is certainly part of the history of the iPhone because, 15 years ago, the founder of the brand revolutionized the technological world and surprised when he presented the first smartphone in history at the event Macworld.

In the presentation of this phone, it was possible to see the first wallpaper that the iPhone presented by Jobs had, which was made up of two clown fish, remembering the movie “Finding Nemo”, but this background was not available, because only Jobs can have it on his original 3.5-inch mobile device.

The information was shared by the Bloomberg journalist, Mark Gurman, who in a tweet spoke about the history of the wallpaper, of which Apple once released a full version for its Macbook.

Some users appear to be seeing a new Clownfish wallpaper in iOS 16 beta 3. This is the wallpaper Steve Jobs used when the original iPhone was announced in 2007 — but it never actually ever shipped with any iPhone. Here we are 15 years later. https://t.co/OLTvb1KVJG — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) July 6, 2022

With the various updates to iPhones, wallpapers in iOS 16 are no longer static images, instead they are rendered animations that interact with the lock screen clock, so the clown fish wallpaper has a nifty swipe up animation.

To date, Apple hasn’t said whether the clownfish wallpaper remastered will be coming to the upcoming iOS 16 public beta or not. even if it will be in the official launch this fall, since it is only available to those who have access to the developer version of iOS 16.

Currently, consumers are very interested in the nostalgia that any type of old content that reminds them of their childhoods can give them, that is why many brands are working on products that commemorate that. In the case of Motorola cell phones, the brand turned its iconic Razr model into a smartphone, without losing its old essence.

In this sense, for brands to recall models of their past products can become the best strategy to attract new users and retain existing ones.

