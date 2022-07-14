The Hundred makes kids’ dream cricket stadium a reality in Minecraft

LONDON, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — With the help of 10 imaginative kids, The Hundred, the new cricket competition that fuses entertainment with world-class cricket, has unveiled a built immersive stadium in the world’s biggest sandbox video game, Minecraft.

Minecraft-loving kids across the country were invited to enter The Hundred’s “Every Block Counts” contest, tasked with designing their ultimate cricket stadium experience with no content limits.

The submissions from the young aspiring Minecrafters were highly imaginative and the top 10 designs included everything needed for the virtual stadium. Built in Minecraft space, the world features a see-through playground, roller coaster, rainbow, sea creature moat and natural rooftop garden. It is the first sports stadium built on the famous gaming platform through a competition for children.

The world of the virtual stadium is now open for everyone to explore and interact with on PC. To download the stadium visit www.thehundred.com/every-block-counts .

Winning children and their entries:

Polly, New Malden, with a boundary moat and glass floors

Ethan, Broadstairs, with a spaceship stadium with fireworks

Samuel, Broadstairs, with a pool with sea creatures

Rosie, Castlefordwith disco lights

Joe, Poulton-Le-Fylde, with a giant scoring hand

Ben, Carnforth, with a natural roof garden

Joseph, Notting Hill, with a huge main stage for entertainment

Samuel, Leeds, with amusement park elements, including a roller coaster

Thea, Newmarketwith a rainbow colored bow

Isaac, Bexleyheath, with VIP cricket ball boxes

The shortlisted winners impressed the jury, which included issy wongBirmingham Phoenix player and gaming fan, already james delaneyMinecraft wizard and founder of BlockWorks.

Commenting on the release of the world, issy wong said: “We have received proposals beyond our expectations and the final build is truly a very successful cricket stadium. It has been incredible to be part of this initiative; another first for The Hundred, which continues to push the boundaries of sports and entertainment.”

“As soon as I read the instructions, I knew I had to make something colorful. The arch over the stadium is a rainbow to celebrate diversity“said Thea, the 12-year-old winner. 8-year-old winner Rosie commented: “In Minecraft you can give free rein to your imagination. I have opted for sea creatures swimming around the field.”