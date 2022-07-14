The Hollywood stars and international celebrities who were clients of the Colombian Nancy González

Nancy González de Barberi is one of the most recognized designers in Colombia, however, last Saturday, July 9, she was captured in her luxurious home in Cali when she was requested in extradition for trafficking leather accessories made with animal skins on the way to extinction.

González de Barberi sold his pieces for more than $10,000 in luxury markets in the United States and Europe. However, authorities were able to determine that he used the so-called human mail to carry bags and jackets, among other items, evading security controls.

Among the most famous clients that the Colombian designer had are Britney Spears, Kris Jenner, Salma Hayek, Eva Longoria and even Victoria Beckham, according to international media reports.

Her eccentric handbags were sold by more than 300 luxury brands, including Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Harrod’s, Tsum, Lane Crawford, and Net-a-Porter.

Even the famous Oprah Winfrey has not resisted buying the bags. Apparently the American journalist, television presenter, producer, actress, businesswoman, philanthropist and book critic, who has won the Emmy Award on several occasions for her program The Oprah Winfrey Showwas a client of the Colombian.

Karla Snake Skin Camera Crossbody Bag Price: $1,950 – Photo: nancygonzalez.com

Among the animals in danger of extinction that were chosen by the designer are the varanus lizard, the deer known as fallow deer or chamois, which only reproduces once a year, the babilla and the python.

The woman, detained in her luxurious apartment located in the west of her native Cali, is the owner of the company CI Diseño y Moda Internacional SAS, a company that she founded in 1998.

She is also an economist graduated from the Universidad del Valle and has stood out in the world of fashion. It all started when she was 30 years old when she separated from her husband and decided to become independent at work.

Lily Medium Woven Straw/Crocodile Top Handle Bag Price: US$3,950 – Photo: nancygonzalez.com

Although he had a great taste for gastronomy, he decided to dedicate himself to leather goods. Initially, he made calf leather straps in the yard of his mother’s house. Later he had a monumental leap, he opened a store in Cali which he called Encueros and then nine locations in cities such as Bogotá, Barranquilla and Cartagena.

Demand was growing, the number of domestic and foreign buyers was increasing, and It was precisely a client who made orders by phone from New York who opened the door to the big leagues in Manhattan.

The Colombian designer arrived in New York, where she managed to carry two handbags that the businesswoman loved. The president of Bergdorf Goodman asked her not to show the bags to anyone else and asked when she would have the collection ready. Nancy González, who had not dreamed of that, jumped into the water and promised to bring him eight handbags in five colors in two weeks.

Fifteen days later, the second meeting at Bergdorf Goodman took place, which was decisive in his life. It was May 1998 and a group of managers and specialists from the store asked her for exclusivity in Manhattan, approved the first order for October and told her that her name should be the brand of the product.

Aware of what had happened to her, Nancy flew to Robert Ballantine, creative director of the Metropolitan Museum of New York, to design labels with her name and returned to Colombia to close her stores to focus on the international market.

Since then, his designs have been recognized internationally, being acquired, for example, by Hollywood actress Meryl Streep, who used one of his creations in the film The Devil Wears Prada.