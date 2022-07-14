The Full Cast of THE BRIDGES OF MADISON Revealed

Today the names of the cast that will accompany Little girl Y Geronimo Rauchprotagonists of THE BRIDGES OF MADISON, starting on November 9 at the EDP Gran Vía Theater in Madrid. the music of Jason Robert Brownwhich premiered on Broadway in 2014 receiving two Tony Awards to the Best Score and Best Orchestrations, will also have the direction of Alberto Negrinin the Artistic Direction, and Gerardo Gardelinas Music Director.

Julia Moeller Y Charles Solano will be the alternates of Nina and Geronimo Rauch in the leading roles of Francesca and Robert, and that in the cinema Meryl Streep and Clint Eastwood assumed.

With them manu rodriguezas Richard ‘Bud’ Johnson, Francesca’s husband; Martha Valverde in the role of Marge, Francesca’s neighbor; Y Joseph Navaras Marge’s husband and cover of ‘Bud’.

complete the cast Nando Gonzalez, imma look, Paula Mori, Frank Yan, Ruben Lopez Y Alba Robert.

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON it is a written novel Robert James Wallerwhich was published in 1992 and made into a film in 1995 by Clint Eastwoodwho starred in the film along with meryl streep. The musical is about the peaceful but boring life of Francesca Johnson, a housewife who lives on a farm with her family, is altered by the arrival of Robert Kincaid, a veteran photographer for National Geographic magazine, who visits the county of Madison to photograph its old bridges.

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON is a production of Mad Bridgeexecutive produced by Smedia Group.