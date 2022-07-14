The fleeting car that shone with Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone, through his character Rocky Balboa, has remained in the sentimental memory of every movie buff. Today we will review a special car that has accompanied the famous “Italian stallion”. Next, a history of cars, filming and sportsmanship.

July 14, 2022 3:44 p.m.

The New York actor Sylvester Stallone yes, he has managed to build a lineage in the Hollywood industry. From 1969 to the present day, Stallone has not stopped working for and for the art of performance.

Protagonist of the sagaRocky” and the saga “Rambo”, the New York actor is an icon of action cinema and sportsmanship. But we would not be unfair if we reduce Stallone’s talent to his two highest-grossing sagas. Stallone filmed more than 60 movies.

Stallone occupies a place in the imaginary of the film industry. This is that of the common man, neither very handsome nor very intelligent, who through his sincere heart and combative spirit manages to move whoever gives in to his plot. This is where the charm of the actor lies, so often unfairly criticized for his lack of “expression”.

We are fascinated when cinema mixes with automotive culture. That is why today we will review a special car that knew how to accompany Balboa himself in his first brush with fame.

In 1979, the long-awaited second installment of the Rocky saga hit theaters. “Rocky III” was directed by and starring Sylvester Stallone, and he was accompanied in the cast Talia Shire, Burt Young and the legendary Burgess Meredith.

The truth is that this film shows the first approach to fame and money by the boxer. Rocky, until this installment, was still a boy of Italian descent, who lived in a modest apartment in the suburbs of Philadelphia. But this changed after the renowned fight with Apollo.

And the management’s decision to materialize this social ascent was through a prestigious sports car. Rocky acquires, even without knowing how to drive very well, a beautiful and modern Pontiac.

Specifically it is about the Pontiac Firebird Trans Am. Dated from the factory in 1978 -the year Rocky II was filmed- and entirely in black with gold details, this sports car was a wise choice when it came to demonstrating the brief social rise of the boxer before a fight of national renown.

The Pontiac Firebird Trans Am It has a front and longitudinal engine, gasoline, 8 cylinders placed in V, 16 valves and a displacement of 6,558 cm³. This allows a total power of 223 hp at 4000 rpm and a maximum torque of 435 Nm. All run by a 4-speed manual gearbox.

Sylvester Stallone and the Pontiac Firebird Trans Am in “Rocky II.”

As you will notice, a special sports car, with more refinement than the tradition of the Muscle Cars North Americans, although preserving that essence. Now I ask you, reader, Did you know this Pontiac model?