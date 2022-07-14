The first love for cinema

On Monday a special cycle of winter vacations began at the Hugo del Carril Municipal Film Club (Bv. San Juan 49) called “When we were kids.” It will run until August 3, and has a program by Martín Emilio Campos.

“With the winter holidays, a youthful buzz is once again felt in the city, an adolescent freshness that invades the streets… From the Cineclub we contribute with a special in which, without abandoning the commitment to good films (not only living by nostalgia), we return to those adventures that delighted children who today are beginning to comb gray hair”, express from space.

“Cinema, growing up, taught us that the world was huge and mysterious, that everything could get better, and that wonder was as essential a need as oxygen. Who is not willing to feel again, as in those afternoons, that the possibilities are always infinite? complete.

The available titles are: “ET the alien” (USA, 1982) by Steven Spielberg“Count on me” (USA, 1986) by Rob Reiner“Potato forever” (USA, 1993) by Chris Columbus“The flight of the navigator” (USA, 1986) by Randal Kleiser, “Look who’s talking” (USA, 1993) by Tom Ropelewski, “Babe, the brave little pig” (Australia, 1995) by Chris Noonan“Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” (USA, 1986) by Joe Johnston“Karate Kid” (USA, 1984) by John G. Avildsen“Warning Baby unleashed” (United States, 1994) by Patrick Read Johnson and “Young Scissorhands” (United States, 1990) by Tim Burton.

To see the complete grid of schedules enter here.

The films at 3:30 p.m. will be screened dubbed into Latin Spanish, while the 11:00 p.m. screenings will be screened in the original language and subtitled in Spanish.

Tickets have a value of 450 pesos, and children under 10 accompanied by an adult only pay INCAA tax. In addition, there will be 2×1 from Monday to Wednesday for the general public.