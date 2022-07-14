The film that revives the glory and decline of the king of rock opens in theaters

Playing a person who existed, was successful, an icon and an idol of the masses was the biggest challenge for actor Austin Butler. Here the idea was neither to imitate Elvis Presley nor to physically resemble him, the important thing was to represent him in the best way, but he panicked, literally “a panic attack”, he confessed to the publication Pop Sugar. At that moment, a figure appeared who already knew this task thoroughly and incidentally had won an Oscar for doing it: Rami Malek, who played Freddie Mercury in the movie Bohemian Raphsody. “He really helped me,” Butler told the magazine. “My expectation was unrealistic, looking to twist my face to look exactly like Elvis or look at other people and think they looked more like him.” There, Malek’s advice was key: “detail what your soul and his soul are and make them collide to create something that we have never seen”, and that for Butler was liberating. “Elvis” covers nearly two decades of the star, his beginnings, the glory and the decline of the so-called king of rock who died in 1977 at age 42.

It’s not just Elvis Another vital point in the film is said by Elvis Presley’s own widow, Priscilla Presley: “This story is about the relationship between Elvis and Colonel Parker…a true story brilliantly and creatively told.” You can’t talk about Elvis without Tom Parker and vice versa, and the same screenwriter, director and producer of the film, Baz Luhrmann, says: “Although this story is called ‘Elvis’, it is also the story of Colonel Tom Parker, at least in with regard to its narration; he is our entrance, our narrator, and an unreliable one, ”he said in an interview given to EL COLOMBIANO. Luhrmann, conducted extensive research on music icon Elvis Presley that helped him uncover the strange association behind the artist’s public success and personal struggles. “As I like to say, Colonel Tom Parker was never a Colonel, he was never a Tom, he was never a Parker, but he’s a fascinating character nonetheless.” And for Priscilla this approach was the ideal, “something that only Baz Luhrmann, in his own unique and artistic way, could have offered”. For the role of Parker, an actor as important as the role had to come. Luhrmann called in Oscar winner Tom Hanks for it. “I had never worked with Tom before, but I just told him the story and before I even got to the video I had brought to show him what I had in mind, he was like, ‘Well if you want me I’m your man.’ What a gift!” If you don’t recognize it, don’t panic, Tom Hanks hasn’t put on weight, it’s all a product of the makeup used for the movie. The hair and makeup team is credited with his impressive transformation, “all the actor had to do was shave his head and go through the process; and he was delighted to please them, ”they detailed from the production of the film.