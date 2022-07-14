The euro reaches its lowest level in 20 years against the dollar: what are the consequences of the historical parity of the currencies

  • Cecilia Barria
  • BBC News World

dollar and euro signs

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

The euro sank to its lowest level against the dollar since 2002.

The European currency sank to its lowest level in 20 years, reaching a historic parity with the dollar.

The two currencies reached the same value this Tuesday, marking a symbolic 1:1, which represents a 15% decrease in the euro in the last year. This Wednesday even the European currency came to trade below the dollar.

This comes as fears mount in the markets of a economic recession in Europein a context of high inflation and growing uncertainty about the continuity of the Russian gas supply.

Gone are the years when the euro was so strong (1.6 times the dollar during the 2008 global financial crisis) that many Europeans vacationed in the United States for cheap hotels and food, returning home with suitcases. full of electronics and clothes.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker