The Day of Veterinary Medicine and Welfare is coming, when is it?

Every year the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics of the National Autonomous University of Mexico do the day of activities so that the general public has easier access to different topics related to animalsspecifically those domestic.

Through this event it seeks to raise awareness about the importance of pets and their care; so if you are interested in attending along with your loyal friendin Mexico Travel Channel We will tell you all the details because we know that this topic is of great relevance for you and your family.

When will the Veterinary Medicine Day be?

There is very little left for this event to take place, since recently the organizers reported that the 2022 edition of the Conference on Veterinary Medicine and Animal Welfare will be held on 20th of August in the University City Islands. It should be noted that all activities will start at 10:00 in the morning.

Activities of the Veterinary Medicine Conference 2022

As you know, the event is aimed at both pets as their owners, so there will be various activities that benefit both, because although the protagonists of the day are the furry ones, those who are in charge of them must know more about their needs. Therefore, on the day you will find:

Conferences

Cultural activities

Veterinary health care services

Free deworming and rabies vaccination

Sale of pet supplies, among other surprises.

Protocol to attend the Medicine Conference

Although it is a free event, it is essential to follow the rules for a healthy coexistence within the working dayfor this reason, the organizers point out that both dogs and fatos must have the strap at all times and, if you wear it on carrieryou should not take them out unless it is with their lasso.

The working day it is very important because from it you can learn more about the needs of your «mishi» or «lomito», remember that they are part of your familybesides the care and respect towards any living being is essential for them to have quality of life.