The creator of ‘Peaky Blinders’ has a new series: ‘Ferrari’

Apple TV+ announces the production of the ‘Ferrari’ project, a fast-paced racing series created by Steven Knight, to be directed by Stefano Sollima (‘Suburra’).

Manzana TV+ has given the green light to the new series Ferrari, inspired by the successful book ‘Ferrari Rex’, by Luca Delmonte, named by the New York Times as “the definitive biography” about racing driver, visionary and entrepreneur Enzo Ferrari.

Steve Knight, who currently also has another series on the Apple platform, See. This ambitious new production car is currently in pre-production in Rome. The renowned filmmakers lorenzo mieli Y Nicholas Guiliano produce this series with the acclaimed Paolo Sorrentino as executive producer. ferrari will be directed by fellow executive producer Stefano Sollima (Sicario: the day of the soldier, suburra). ferrari will be created and written by the creator of peakyblinders,who currently also has another series on the Apple platform, See.The renowned filmmakersproduce this series with the acclaimedas executive producer. ferrari will be directed by fellow executive producer(Sicario: the day of the soldier, suburra). Five years. Five drivers. Five deaths. A judgment. In the name of passion, in search of pure speed. At the center of all this, a complex and multifaceted titanic manwho dedicated his genius to the mission of building the fastest racing car in history: EnzoFerrari.

Juan Manuel Fangio, Enzo Ferrari rebuilds his racing team from scratch. Selecting five promising motorsports to fight for victory. His name became synonymous with aspiration, ostentation and, ultimately, legend. But there were tragedies along the way. Between 1956 and 1961, devastated by the tragic death of his firstborn Dino and by what he considered a betrayal by his star pilot,Enzo Ferrari rebuilds his racing team from scratch. “I am delighted to tell such an evocative story about this legendary man and his iconic brand,” said Steven Knight. “The absolutely extraordinary life of Enzo Ferrari was marked by his dramatic personal and professional journey, and ferrari it is a celebration of a complex and fascinating human being.”

“As an Italian, I am honored to be able to tell the story of Enzo Ferrari, a shining example of Italian excellence,” Stefano Sollima has affirmed for his part. “Through his relationship with the Ferrari Spring Teamthe five drivers that Enzo ‘adopted’ into his team after the loss of his firstborn, we will explore the unique qualities, great genius and dark obsession that made this man a legend.”

The new series of Apple TV + promises. Not only because of the names involved but also because of the fascinating subject matter. The Ferrari brand is a world icon and its history, a reference for all motorsport lovers. It so happens that, for years. Hollywood has tried numerous times to make a biopic of the founder of the brand.

Michael Mann has been the most insistent director but over the years the projects and the actors to play the mythical Enzo Ferrari have dropped: from Robert DeNiro a Christian bale, until Hugh Jackman. However, recently Mann managed to revive the biopic and it will finally be Adam Driver who plays Enzo while Penelope Cruz will play his wife Laura. It remains to be seen which of the two biopics, the series or the film will reach the finish line first.