The comment of the wife of Dani Alves with which she could rule out her arrival at Pumas

Daniel Alves He has become the most mentioned player in recent weeks in Liga MX. The probable arrival of him to the team of the Cougars of the National University has monopolized the spotlights despite the fact that it has not yet been confirmed. In this regard, users have sought to interact with the soccer player on social networks to convince him to sign, although his wife, Joana Sanzmade a comment that could rule out his arrival in Mexico.

On your verified Instagram profile, Joana Sanz spread a Photography of Dani Alves during the moment in which he took a sip of a glass of wine. In the description of the image captured in Paris, France, the model wrote “appreciating the moments” and a couple of emojis that reflect a toast.

The publication began to have various interactions from Mexican fans. One user even commented that the footballer was toasting “for his decision to come to Pumas Congratulations! It’s going to be great for us.”. The comment did not go unnoticed and even the author of the publication responded with the phrase “Don’t invent” accompanied with an emoji denoting laughter.

Joana Sanz, the footballer’s wife responded to a fan’s comment (Photo: Instagram/@joanasanz)

More than a week after the versions about a possible agreement between the player with the most titles in the history of world soccer and the university team began to circulate, No deal has been confirmed. Even on the eve of playing the friendly match against Celta de Vigo in the University City, the technical director Andrés Lillini denied having knowledge about the subject.

“Regarding what they say about Daniel Alves, I have no news from the board and the issue is not touched. I was with the board in the morning and they didn’t tell me anything. I’m not the right man because I don’t have any information (…) If he brings me one drink of all the ones he has, it’s enough for me. Everything that crosses my mind is what the player can bring us, ”he declared to the media.

Although the Argentine strategist has refused to comment on the rumour, Leopold Silva, president of the board of trustees of the university team, revealed that the prevailing interest within the institution has been reciprocated by the player. In that sense, confirmed talks with people around the Brazilianalthough he denied the existence of a formal offer involved.

Dani Alves, 39 years old, is the player with the most titles won in soccer history (Photo: Marcelo Del Pozo/REUTERS)

Although the former FC Barcelona player has made his taste for Mexican culture known on several occasions, various factors have stood in the way of his arrival in national football. Since the rumors began to spread, some versions suggested that the side defender was waiting for the Tite’s approvalBrazilian strategist, to secure a place in the squad that will attend the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in case of arriving in Mexico.

Another of the obstacles that are imposed in signing with the auriazul team is the desire of his wife. According to various media, the Tenerife model would have interest in arriving in Brazilcountry of origin of Daniel Alves and from where has also received offers.

The arrival of Alves to the University City, apparently, can be supported by the club. They currently have availability of six places intended for players not trained in Mexico and, according to information from ESPNthey would have offered the defender USD 3 million in exchange for stamping your signature and without considering the millionaire salary that he would receive in the football year.

