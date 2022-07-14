The church of Fuenteodra can be visited in Minecraft to collaborate with its restoration

The video game Minecraft has some 600 million players from all over the world and in this phenomenon of the video game industry there are replicas of several monuments in Burgos thanks to the initiative there is a 28-year-old from Burgos, Gabriel García, and creator of the channel from YouTube and the Minecrafteate blog.

His latest project is a virtual visit to the church of Fuenteodra, with the aim, he explains, of promoting support for the crowdfunding campaign initiated by Fuenteodra in Hispania Nostra.

“Our goal, as we did with the Villamorón campaign, is to help promote and make visible through Minecraft, any heritage conservation initiative among many other projects,” he details through a statement. Thanks to this video game, the monuments of Empty Spain are also being valued. “Normally they think that video games are only used as a means of entertainment, but that is not the case, the opportunities they offer are immense, especially Minecraft”, he confesses.

With the project of the church of Fuenteodra, taking advantage of the repercussion and fame that Minecraft has, they intend to contribute their “grain of sand” by organizing visits through Minecraft for those who want to see their “virtual sister” from their own account of this video game.

For this they have created a small server where their replica of the Church of Fuenteodra in Minecraft is hosted. This small server allows them to organize virtual visits where anyone who wants can visit the replica from their computer and move virtually wherever they want.

For virtual visits, they organize small groups of a maximum of 20 people, reserving a day where they can enter the server and see said replica. It is totally free, since its objective is to give greater visibility to the campaign. To book a day you have to notify this email account: minecrafteatecontacto@gmail.com

As they explain, the link to Fuenteodra’s crowdfunding campaign will appear on this server, to inform those who come to visit the replica and want to support the campaign. In such a way that they can do in a single click to this campaign through Minecraft.

On a technical level, you simply have to have purchased the Minecraft video game, JAVA version, a computer and an internet connection.