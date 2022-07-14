The cast of the new season also includes Zazie Beetz and Aaron Paul

Three years after audiences had the fifth season of the acclaimed Black Mirror anthology series, Variety confirmed that the sixth season of the series has begun casting. The agency confirms that the new season will include Zazie Beetz, Paapa Essiedu, Josh Hartnett, Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton and Anjana Vasan.

While most of the series was made up of seasons of six episodes, season 5 only counted three, although the new cast of actors shouldn’t follow the same line. The sixth season of Black Mirror doesn’t have a release date yet.

Black Mirror is an anthological series that leverages our collective discomfort towards the modern world, with each episode in its own right, self-contained, which tells the relationship of the human being with the evolving world and gives ample space to technology.

The latter has transformed all aspects of our life: in every home, on every desk, in every palm of your hand, a plasma screen, a monitor, a smartphone, a black mirror that reflects our existence in the 21st century. The series is created and written by Charlie Brooker and executive produced by Brooker and Annabel Jones.

Black Mirror 6: Zazie Beetz and Aaron Paul also join the cast of the new season!

Black Mirro is about to return!

The first two seasons of the series and a holiday special were produced for British Channel 4, but were then acquired by Netflix. With the next three seasons developed by the streaming platform, the project included even more important players, like Miley Cyrus, Bryce Dallas Howard and Jesse Plemons.

In addition to the last few seasons, Netflix has also developed the inventive and ambitious film Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, which offered viewers the ability to make decisions within the story to achieve different results.

Although the series is acclaimed and loved by fans, reactions to the seasons of the series produced by Netflix mark a disappointing trend among fans. The first season garnered 98% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, but subsequent seasons saw this percentage drop slowly, with the most recent season stopping at 67% positive reviews. A disaster.

One of the reasons fans have had to wait so long for season six is ​​that creator Brooker believes there have been enough disturbing events in reality in recent years and so it was best avoided and waited.