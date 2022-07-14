‘The Bridges of Madison County, The Musical’ announces its full cast

Last June we heard the news that Nina and Geronimo Rauch they will be the protagonists of the musical ‘The bridges of Madison’, which will premiere at EDP ​​Gran Via Theater of Madrid (c/ Gran Vía, 66) the next November 9. Today the full cast of the show has been released.

Julia Moeller Y Charles Solano will be the alternates of Little girl Y Geronimo Rauch in the leading roles of Francesca and Robert, who in the cinema assumed meryl streep Y Clint Eastwood. manu rodriguez will be Richard ‘Bud’ Johnson, Francesca’s husband. Martha Valverde it will be Marge, Francesca’s neighbor; Y Joseph Navar will be Marge’s husband and stand-in for ‘Bud’.

They complete the cast Nando Gonzalez, Inma Mira, Paula Mori, Franco Yan, Ruben Lopez Y Alba Robert.

The musical, which in its American version obtained two Tony Awards will feature a great staging by Alberto Negrinin the artistic direction, and Gerardo Gardelinas music director.

‘The Bridges of Madison County, The Musical’, It is an adaptation of the successful novel by Robert James Waller, that Clint Eastwood It became a film in 1995, although with a different perspective, far from the nostalgic vision of failed love that the film presents.

‘The Bridges of Madison County, The Musical’ recounts the relationship between a married woman with two children and a photographer who works for National Geographic. The meeting will lead the woman to consider her destiny, torn between the courage and generosity of loving and the freedom to make decisions..

Tickets for ‘The Bridges of Madison County, The Musical’ are now on sale here.