the best and worst of movie premieres

The Pythons already said that “Nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition!”, but this week we are also caught off guard by some billboard premieres who are a day ahead of schedule, landing the Thursday July 14 in our theaters with Spanish blockbuster sequels, fandom-adored actors, and a limited release of a hilarious action thriller ahead of its Netflix debut. Let’s review all the news.

The premieres of July 14, 2022

‘Father there is only one 3’ (2022)

‘Padre no hay más que uno’ becomes a trilogy with Santiago Segura once again in front of and behind the cameras.

The script is signed by six hands between Segura himself, Marta González de Vega and Juan Vera.

Although it opens in the middle of summer, ‘Father there is only one 3’ has a Christmas setting. Hopefully it’ll help us forget about the heat wave.

The cast has names like Toni Acosta, Leo Harlem, Carlos Iglesias, Silvia Abril, Loles León or El Cejas.

Let’s remember that the saga is based on the Argentine film ‘Mama went on a trip’, directed by Ariel Winograd.

‘The invisible agent’ (‘The Gray Man’, 2022)

It is the new film by the Russo brothers, directors of ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ or ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

It has a budget of 200 million dollars, which makes it the most expensive Netflix original production in the history of the platform, tied with ‘Red Alert’.

Chris Evans was chosen to play the lead, but turned down the role to play the role’s villain. A great success, no doubt.

The cast is loaded with top-level names such as Evans himself, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton or Regé-Jean Page.

The project, whose origins date back to 2011, was going to be directed by James Gray and starring Brad Pitt.

Pig (2021)

It is the feature film debut of Michael Sarnoski, who has co-directed the series ‘Olympia’ and will be in charge of ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’.

It stars Nicolas Cage, who went out of his way to prove that he can deliver realistic and restrained performances despite his fame.

According to the director, the pig that appears in the film only trained for three days and bit Cage on several occasions – one of them with infection included.

Although the title of the film is ‘Pig’, these animals only occupy 10 minutes of the total footage.

The first versions of the script were set in Paris and Spain, but the story ended up landing in Portland.

Plus…

‘Between life and death’ (‘Entre la vie et la mort’, 2022)

‘In front of you’ (‘Dangsin-eolgul-apeseo’, 2021)

Cannes 2021: Hosoda takes us in 'Belle' to an amazing virtual world, Sangsoo proposes more conversations between drinks with 'In front of you'

‘Goodbye, Don Glees!’, (‘Gubbai, Don Gurîzu!, 2022)

‘Between Two Dawns’ (‘Between Two Dawns (İki Şafak Arasinda), 2021)

