The adorable gesture of Chris Hemsworth with Natalie Portman recording the latest Thor movie

Also the protagonist of starwars confessed one of the most considerate moments that her film partner had with her out of respect for her diet.

Portman confessed that in this film the actors share a kiss and to make the actress feel more comfortable, Hemsworth ate no meat during that morning, because she has a vegan diet.

Both have a strict diet, but it is completely different, since Crish, unlike Natalie, must eat large amounts of meat that provide the necessary protein for the corpulent Thor.

During an interview with Capital FM from the United Kingdom, the actress confessed that she felt grateful for the gesture that his partner had.

“The day we had the famous kiss scene, she didn’t eat meat that morning because she knew I’m vegan and believe me, she eats meat every half hour.”

For Portman it was a detail that shows how considered he is and highlighted how pleasant it is to work with him.

In the same interview, the star Tessa Thompson He was surprised by Natalie’s revelation, because they live together for months and know their habits well, so he said he did not know that this could happen.

“I didn’t even know he could spend some time eating meat. He can eat a bison in the morning,” he joked.

So now we know that the relationship between the cast is one of great respect and affection, so much so that even consider their diet to make your colleagues feel comfortable.

