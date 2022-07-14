The 5 best fictions based on books by Phillip K. Dick

It is impossible to talk about science fiction and not mention named after Phillip K. Dick. If we say that Stephen King has been responsible for some of the best horror titles that have occurred in the seventh art, in the same way Dick has as much or more relevance in the dystopian genre as the king of terror. A few days ago we learned that the writer would have his first biographical film, but What are the best science fiction stories that the industry has adapted from your work?

1-‘Blade Runner’

Ridley Scott made an adaptation of Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? Quite far from the initial idea from which the book starts. Perhaps the only components that are repeated is the name and profession of the protagonist and the question about the humanity of the machines. Otherwise, Scott’s version forgets about that desire for synthetic animals in the form of social status that the novel has.

2- ‘The man in the castle’

The Amazon series has 4 seasons and is a uchrony in which the axis forces (Germany and Japan) they have won World War II and now, the United States is divided into three parts. New York belongs to Germany while San Francisco, for example, is Japanese.

3- ‘A Scanner Darkly’

Animation tape under the rotoscoping technique in which you can see in fiction, how drugs had influenced the life of Phillip K Dick. The writer was a methamphetamine addict and over time, he lived through some pretty paranoid times. He believed that the United States government was watching him, and that can be perfectly reflected in A Scanner Darklya film in which an undercover cop (Keanu Reeves) You must spy on your friends.

4-‘Minority Report’

With bladerunner, Minority report it is the greatest film ever made from the writer’s material. Directed by steven spielbergmusic composed by John Williams and starring Tom Cruise, this story showed the clear ethical debate about whether it was right to stop crimes before they happen. Believe in destiny or leave room for free will?

5- ‘Total challenge’

Doug Quaid, an inhabitant of the earth in 2084 leads an apparently peaceful life, but lives tormented by a nightmare in which he ends up dying on Mars. He then decides to resort to a travel agency that allows him to realize his dream through a powerful hallucinogen. From now on, nothing will ever be the same for him.