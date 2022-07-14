The 2022 Emmy, platform battlefield | What the nominations left

Nominations were announced for the 74th Emmy Awards. ceremony, organized by the American Television Academywhich will take place next September 12which still does not have a presenter but does have possible winners and one certainty: the conversion of the event in its turn towards streaming has already entered its definitive stage.

The competition these days is settled between two names: HBO and Netflix. Almost like a carbon copy of 2021, the first leads the nominations with 140, followed by the red N with 105. In a third place appears Hulu with 58 while AppleTV+ managed to raise his handicap with 52. Where there wasn’t much to unravel was in Disney+, what did you receive 3. 4 nominations. Only in a distant seventh place is a station representative of the first golden age of the medium such as the CBS. The new normal imposed by the on-demand, or the merger of air and cable with streaming, can be seen in some rule changes and the fact that The tradition of the formal announcement about which were the most nominated signals was not complied with. Instead, each brand and platform did it on their own.

HBO started first, boosted by three major productions in each of the fiction formats. In drama appears the third season of Succession (25 nominations), followed by Hacks in comedy (17 nominations) and a whopping 20 recognitions for The White Lotus in miniseries. Two productions adored by the Academy also did their thing, such as euphoria Y Barry (Between the two they add 30 nominations). It is the twentieth time that this chain leads the nominations and this time it exceeds the record it set in 2019 with 137 nominations. At that time, HBO Max did not yet exist, the streaming platform with which the brand seeks to impose itself on the red N. The White Lotus It is the great candidate to win in the field of miniseries. With a fact to keep in mind: it is the only production of the chosen quintet that is not based on a true fact.

On Netflix they also have reasons to celebrate. It is true that Reed Hastings’ company lagged a little further behind its great competitor (in 2021 it had obtained 129 nominations), but it managed to make history. It is the first time that a non-English speaking production has entered the shortlist for best drama. This is the South Korean the squid game (14) who were well accompanied by old acquaintances like Ozarks Y stranger things (13 nominations for each).

The Asian phenomenon, along with severity (AppleTV+) and yellowjackets (Paramount+), they are the only new names within a category that has new streaming sacred cows like Better Call Saul, euphoria Y Succession, among other. The same is replicated in the field of comedy where the contenders have more than one season and can be seen in our country with the exception of Abbott Elementary –an original sitcom from that relic of the air called ABC-. ted lasso (Apple TV +) stood out with 20 nominations and they did not forget The Marvelous Ms. Maisel (Prime Video) which earned 4 nominations in this genre. The palate of the voters will have mutated to streaming but it is quite cautious.

Disney + looks, without a doubt, something crestfallen. In 2021, it obtained 71 nominations thanks to two innovative products from the universe Marvel Y starwars What The Mandalorian Y WandaVision. This year, the 34 considerations look like a pretty lean for the house of the mouse in its digital version.

Hulu excelled with comedy Only Murders in The Building and the miniseries Pam & Tommy, dopesick Y The Dropout. With a special detail for the local public. All the original productions of the third nominated house can be seen here by the brand new Star+.

Once the shortlists were known on social networks, the noise began for those excluded. The most conspicuous omission was This Is Us, a subscriber in these awards, who will not be able to ingratiate himself in his last season. Yellowstone appeared as a safe name in drama, but the western conceived by Taylor Sheridan and starring Kevin Costner was also not taken into account. Perhaps he had to see what the medium Variety titled as “Go to the Oscars, Hollywood stars”. At the 2022 Emmys, the first league of big screen performers is conspicuous by its absence. And it wasn’t for lack of work on the new platforms, just Samuel L. Jackson (The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray), Jessica Chastain (Scenes From a Marriage), Michelle Pfeiffer (The First Lady), Renée Zellweger (The Thing About Pam), Jeff Bridges (The Old Man), and duos like Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway (both for We Crashed) or Julia Roberts and Sean Penn (both for Gaslit) they were not ingratiated on this occasion.

For fans of Better Call Saul only one thing matters. After being snubbed five times, Rhea Seehorn appears among the nominees for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama. None of the others are a match for the Virginia native and that container of ovaries named Kim Wexler. If there is any justice, they should already be carving her name on the statuette.

Chain Nominations

HBO/HBO Max: 140

Netflix: 105

Hulu: 58

AppleTV+: 52

Disney+: 34

Amazon Prime Video: 30

CBS: 29

NBC: 28

ABC: 23

FX: 23

Paramount+: 11

The main nominees

Comedy

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Hacks (HBO)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Only Murders in the Building (hulu)

Ted Lasso (AppleTV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Leading Actor in Comedy

Donald Glover by Atlanta

Bill Hader by Barry

Nicholas Hoult by The Great

Steve Martin by Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short by Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikisby ted lasso

Lead actress in comedy

Rachel Brosnahan by The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Fifth Brunson by Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco by The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning by The Great

Issa Rae by insecure

Jean Smart by Hacks

Supporting actor in comedy

Anthony Carrigan by Barry

Brett Goldstein by ted lasso

Toheeb Jimoh by ted lasso

Nick Mohammed by Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams by Abbott Elementary

Henry Winklerby Barry

Bowen-Yang by Saturday night Live

Supporting actress in comedy

Alex Borstein by The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Eibinder by Hacks

Janelle Jamesby Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon for Saturday night Live

Sarah Nilesby ted lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph by Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple by ted lasso

Hannah Waddinghamby ted lasso

Guest actor in comedy

Jerrod Carmichael by Saturday night Live

Bill Hader by Curb Your Enthusiasm

James Lance by ted lasso

Nathan Lane by Only Murders In The Building

Christopher McDonald by Hacks

Sam Richardsonby ted lasso

Guest actress in comedy

Jane Adams by Hacks

Harriet SansomHarris by Hacks

Jane Lynch by Only Murders In The Building

Laurie Metcalf by Hacks

Kaitlyn Olson by Hacks

Harriet Walter by ted lasso

Drama

Better Call Saul (AMC)

euphoria (HBO)

Ozarks (Netflix)

severity (AppleTV+)

the squid game (Netflix)

stranger things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

yellowjackets (Show time)

Leading Actor in a Drama

Jason Bateman for Ozarks

Brian Coxby Succession

Lee Jung-jae by the squid game

Bob Odenkirkby Better Call Saul

Adam Scott by severity

Jeremy Strong by Succession

Leading Actress in Drama

jodie eat by killing eve

Laura Linney by Ozarks

Melanie Lynskeyby yellowjackets

sandra oh for killing eve

Reese Witherspoon by The Morning Show

Zendaya by euphoria

Supporting Actor in Drama

Nicholas Braunby Succession

Billy Crudup by The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin by Succession

Park Hae-soo by the squid game

matthew macfadyen by Succession

John Turturro by severity

Christopher Walkenby severity

Oh Yeong-su by the squid game

Supporting actress in drama

Patricia Arquette by severity

Julia Garner by Ozarks

Jung Ho Yeon by the squid game

Christina Ricciby yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn by Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron for Succession

Sarah Snook by Succession

Sydney Sweeneyby euphoria

Guest actor in drama

Adrian Brody by Succession

James Cromwell for Succession

colman sunday by euphoria

Arian Moayed by Succession

Tom Pelphrey by Ozarks

Alexander Skarsgard by Succession

Guest actress in drama

hope davis by Succession

Marcia Gay Harden by The Morning Show

Martha Kelly by euphoria

Sanaa Lathan by Succession

Harriet Walter by Succession

Read You-mi by the squid game

Miniseries

dopesick (hulu)

The Dropout (hulu)

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Pam and Tommy (hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Actor in a miniseries or television film

Colin Firth by The Staircase

Andrew Garfieldby Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Issac for Secrets of a marriage

Michael Keatonby dopesick

Himesh Patel by Station Eleven

sebastian stan by Pam and Tommy

Actress in a miniseries or television film

Tony Collette by The Staircase

Julia Garner by Inventing Anna

lily james by Pam and Tommy

Sarah Paulsonby Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualleyby things to clean

Amanda Seyfriedby The Dropout

Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Murray Bartlett for The White Lotus

Jake Lacy by The White Lotus

Will Poulter by dopesick

Seth Roger by Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard for dopesick

Michael Stuhlberg for dopesick

Steve Zahnby The White Lotus

Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Connie Brittonby The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge by The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario by The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever by dopesick

Natasha Rothwell by he White Lotus

Sydney Sweeneyby The White Lotus

Mare Winningham by dopesick

TV movie

Chip and Dale: To the Rescue (Disney+)

Ray Donovan: The Movie (Show time)

Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon (Paramount+)

Survivor (HBO/HBOMax)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel)

animation series

Arcane (Netflix)

Bob’s Burgers (FOX)

rick and morty (Adult Swim)

The Simpson (FOX)

What if? (Disney+)