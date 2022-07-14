The 2022 Emmy, platform battlefield | What the nominations left
Nominations were announced for the 74th Emmy Awards. ceremony, organized by the American Television Academywhich will take place next September 12which still does not have a presenter but does have possible winners and one certainty: the conversion of the event in its turn towards streaming has already entered its definitive stage.
The competition these days is settled between two names: HBO and Netflix. Almost like a carbon copy of 2021, the first leads the nominations with 140, followed by the red N with 105. In a third place appears Hulu with 58 while AppleTV+ managed to raise his handicap with 52. Where there wasn’t much to unravel was in Disney+, what did you receive 3. 4 nominations. Only in a distant seventh place is a station representative of the first golden age of the medium such as the CBS. The new normal imposed by the on-demand, or the merger of air and cable with streaming, can be seen in some rule changes and the fact that The tradition of the formal announcement about which were the most nominated signals was not complied with. Instead, each brand and platform did it on their own.
HBO started first, boosted by three major productions in each of the fiction formats. In drama appears the third season of Succession (25 nominations), followed by Hacks in comedy (17 nominations) and a whopping 20 recognitions for The White Lotus in miniseries. Two productions adored by the Academy also did their thing, such as euphoria Y Barry (Between the two they add 30 nominations). It is the twentieth time that this chain leads the nominations and this time it exceeds the record it set in 2019 with 137 nominations. At that time, HBO Max did not yet exist, the streaming platform with which the brand seeks to impose itself on the red N. The White Lotus It is the great candidate to win in the field of miniseries. With a fact to keep in mind: it is the only production of the chosen quintet that is not based on a true fact.
On Netflix they also have reasons to celebrate. It is true that Reed Hastings’ company lagged a little further behind its great competitor (in 2021 it had obtained 129 nominations), but it managed to make history. It is the first time that a non-English speaking production has entered the shortlist for best drama. This is the South Korean the squid game (14) who were well accompanied by old acquaintances like Ozarks Y stranger things (13 nominations for each).
The Asian phenomenon, along with severity (AppleTV+) and yellowjackets (Paramount+), they are the only new names within a category that has new streaming sacred cows like Better Call Saul, euphoria Y Succession, among other. The same is replicated in the field of comedy where the contenders have more than one season and can be seen in our country with the exception of Abbott Elementary –an original sitcom from that relic of the air called ABC-. ted lasso (Apple TV +) stood out with 20 nominations and they did not forget The Marvelous Ms. Maisel (Prime Video) which earned 4 nominations in this genre. The palate of the voters will have mutated to streaming but it is quite cautious.
Disney + looks, without a doubt, something crestfallen. In 2021, it obtained 71 nominations thanks to two innovative products from the universe Marvel Y starwars What The Mandalorian Y WandaVision. This year, the 34 considerations look like a pretty lean for the house of the mouse in its digital version.
Hulu excelled with comedy Only Murders in The Building and the miniseries Pam & Tommy, dopesick Y The Dropout. With a special detail for the local public. All the original productions of the third nominated house can be seen here by the brand new Star+.
Once the shortlists were known on social networks, the noise began for those excluded. The most conspicuous omission was This Is Us, a subscriber in these awards, who will not be able to ingratiate himself in his last season. Yellowstone appeared as a safe name in drama, but the western conceived by Taylor Sheridan and starring Kevin Costner was also not taken into account. Perhaps he had to see what the medium Variety titled as “Go to the Oscars, Hollywood stars”. At the 2022 Emmys, the first league of big screen performers is conspicuous by its absence. And it wasn’t for lack of work on the new platforms, just Samuel L. Jackson (The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray), Jessica Chastain (Scenes From a Marriage), Michelle Pfeiffer (The First Lady), Renée Zellweger (The Thing About Pam), Jeff Bridges (The Old Man), and duos like Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway (both for We Crashed) or Julia Roberts and Sean Penn (both for Gaslit) they were not ingratiated on this occasion.
For fans of Better Call Saul only one thing matters. After being snubbed five times, Rhea Seehorn appears among the nominees for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama. None of the others are a match for the Virginia native and that container of ovaries named Kim Wexler. If there is any justice, they should already be carving her name on the statuette.
Chain Nominations
HBO/HBO Max: 140
Netflix: 105
Hulu: 58
AppleTV+: 52
Disney+: 34
Amazon Prime Video: 30
CBS: 29
NBC: 28
ABC: 23
FX: 23
Paramount+: 11
The main nominees
Comedy
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Hacks (HBO)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
Only Murders in the Building (hulu)
Ted Lasso (AppleTV+)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Leading Actor in Comedy
Donald Glover by Atlanta
Bill Hader by Barry
Nicholas Hoult by The Great
Steve Martin by Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short by Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikisby ted lasso
Lead actress in comedy
Rachel Brosnahan by The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Fifth Brunson by Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco by The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning by The Great
Issa Rae by insecure
Jean Smart by Hacks
Supporting actor in comedy
Anthony Carrigan by Barry
Brett Goldstein by ted lasso
Toheeb Jimoh by ted lasso
Nick Mohammed by Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams by Abbott Elementary
Henry Winklerby Barry
Bowen-Yang by Saturday night Live
Supporting actress in comedy
Alex Borstein by The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Hannah Eibinder by Hacks
Janelle Jamesby Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon for Saturday night Live
Sarah Nilesby ted lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph by Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple by ted lasso
Hannah Waddinghamby ted lasso
Guest actor in comedy
Jerrod Carmichael by Saturday night Live
Bill Hader by Curb Your Enthusiasm
James Lance by ted lasso
Nathan Lane by Only Murders In The Building
Christopher McDonald by Hacks
Sam Richardsonby ted lasso
Guest actress in comedy
Jane Adams by Hacks
Harriet SansomHarris by Hacks
Jane Lynch by Only Murders In The Building
Laurie Metcalf by Hacks
Kaitlyn Olson by Hacks
Harriet Walter by ted lasso
Drama
Better Call Saul (AMC)
euphoria (HBO)
Ozarks (Netflix)
severity (AppleTV+)
the squid game (Netflix)
stranger things (Netflix)
Succession (HBO)
yellowjackets (Show time)
Leading Actor in a Drama
Jason Bateman for Ozarks
Brian Coxby Succession
Lee Jung-jae by the squid game
Bob Odenkirkby Better Call Saul
Adam Scott by severity
Jeremy Strong by Succession
Leading Actress in Drama
jodie eat by killing eve
Laura Linney by Ozarks
Melanie Lynskeyby yellowjackets
sandra oh for killing eve
Reese Witherspoon by The Morning Show
Zendaya by euphoria
Supporting Actor in Drama
Nicholas Braunby Succession
Billy Crudup by The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin by Succession
Park Hae-soo by the squid game
matthew macfadyen by Succession
John Turturro by severity
Christopher Walkenby severity
Oh Yeong-su by the squid game
Supporting actress in drama
Patricia Arquette by severity
Julia Garner by Ozarks
Jung Ho Yeon by the squid game
Christina Ricciby yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn by Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron for Succession
Sarah Snook by Succession
Sydney Sweeneyby euphoria
Guest actor in drama
Adrian Brody by Succession
James Cromwell for Succession
colman sunday by euphoria
Arian Moayed by Succession
Tom Pelphrey by Ozarks
Alexander Skarsgard by Succession
Guest actress in drama
hope davis by Succession
Marcia Gay Harden by The Morning Show
Martha Kelly by euphoria
Sanaa Lathan by Succession
Harriet Walter by Succession
Read You-mi by the squid game
Miniseries
dopesick (hulu)
The Dropout (hulu)
Inventing Anna (Netflix)
Pam and Tommy (hulu)
The White Lotus (HBO)
Actor in a miniseries or television film
Colin Firth by The Staircase
Andrew Garfieldby Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Issac for Secrets of a marriage
Michael Keatonby dopesick
Himesh Patel by Station Eleven
sebastian stan by Pam and Tommy
Actress in a miniseries or television film
Tony Collette by The Staircase
Julia Garner by Inventing Anna
lily james by Pam and Tommy
Sarah Paulsonby Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualleyby things to clean
Amanda Seyfriedby The Dropout
Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie
Murray Bartlett for The White Lotus
Jake Lacy by The White Lotus
Will Poulter by dopesick
Seth Roger by Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard for dopesick
Michael Stuhlberg for dopesick
Steve Zahnby The White Lotus
Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie
Connie Brittonby The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge by The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario by The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever by dopesick
Natasha Rothwell by he White Lotus
Sydney Sweeneyby The White Lotus
Mare Winningham by dopesick
TV movie
Chip and Dale: To the Rescue (Disney+)
Ray Donovan: The Movie (Show time)
Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon (Paramount+)
Survivor (HBO/HBOMax)
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel)
animation series
Arcane (Netflix)
Bob’s Burgers (FOX)
rick and morty (Adult Swim)
The Simpson (FOX)
What if? (Disney+)