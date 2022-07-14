The 10 most expensive cars in movie history

The automobile industry and the film industry they have grown and evolved hand in hand, coming to need each other, because nobody imagines an action movie without an incredible car chase down the highway. In fact, many of the vehicles that appear on the big screen have marked many generations around the world, even becoming equal to or more popular than some big-name actorsas is the case of legendary DeLorean of Return to the future or the Batmobile (Batmobile in Spain).

If you are passionate about cars and movies, you have surely dreamed of driving one of the most famous vehicles in the movies. But, Do you know which is the most expensive in history? A study by Carwow Spain reveals what they are The 10 most expensive movie icons that have sold at auction.

10. Ford Mustang (1967)

The legendary Eleanor Mustang, a Ford Mustang who appears in the movie 60 seconds (2000), starring Nicolas Cagewas sold at auction for one million dollars. This car is so valuable because it was the only model in operation during the production of the film.

Ford Mustang | Photo: Carwow

9. Duesenberg Model J Murphy SWB Convertible Coupe (1929)

The movie The happy divorceestarring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers and Oscar winner of 1934, featured the Duesenberg Model J Murphy SWB Convertible Coupé, a model that sold in 2013 for $2.37 million. A curiosity about this car is that Rogers herself owned of the vehicle in real life.

Duesenberg Model J Murphy SWB Convertible Coupe | Photo: Carwow

8. Ferrari 750 Monza Spider (1955)

The Ferrari 750 Monza Spider is a classic. fred astaire drove this attractive model in the Oscar-winning film the final hour (1959). In addition, it is one of the few cars that have survived after filming the scenes of the racing movie Grand Prix (1966). The Ferrari 750 Monza Spider sold at auction for $2.5 million in 2011.

Ferrari 750 Monza Spider | Photo Carwow

7. Mercedes-Benz S 26/180 Boattail Speedster (1928)

This Mercedes-Benz appeared on the big screen in the movie Sylvia’s great adventurestarring Katharine Hepburn. Back then, this car belonged to the Marx Brothers, but in 2010 it was auctioned for 3.7 million dollars.

Mercedes-Benz S 26/180 Boattail Speedster | Photo: Carwow

6. Ford Mustang GT390 (1968)

The legendary Ford Mustang GT390 that appeared in the movie bullit (1968), starring steve mcqueenwas sold at auction in 2020 for the sum of $3.71 million.

Ford Mustang GT390 | Photo: Carwow

5. Ferrari 375MM Berlinetta (1954)

The Ferrari 375 MM Berlinetta was featured in the Italian film lucky to be a woman (1956), starring sophia lorenand was sold in 2010 at auction in California for $4.62 million.

Ferrari 375MM Berlinetta | Photo: Carwow

4. Batmobile (1966)

The legendary Batmobile, the car of the superhero Batman and probably one of the most popular vehicles in movie history, it was sold in 2013 for $4.62 million.

Batmobile | Photo: Carwow

3. Ferrari 250 GT LWB Berlinetta (1956)

This classic car participated in the Disney movie There goes that racing car (1968) together with the legendary Volkswagen Beetle Herbie. Ferrari only produced nine units of this model and this particular one was sold at auction in 2012 for $6.71 million.

Ferrari 250 GT LWB Berlinetta | Photo: Carwow

2. Shelby Daytona Cobra Coupe (1965)

The Shelby Daytona Cobra Coupé that appears in the film Danger… Line 7000 (1965) by Howard Hawks it was originally one of six models built for the FIA ​​World Manufacturers’ Championship, before being leased by production company and distributor Paramount Pictures. This iconic car was auctioned off in 2009 by $7.25 million.

Shelby Daytona Cobra Coupe | Photo: Carwow

1. Ferrari 250 GT California Spider (1961)

The first position in this ranking is occupied by the Ferrari 250 GT California Spider, a model that appeared in the film Yesterday Today and Tomorrowstarring sophie loren and Oscar winner in 1963. Ferrari only produced 37 units of this model and the one used for the film was sold in 2016 for the incredible sum of $17.1 millionmaking it the most expensive movie car ever sold at auction.