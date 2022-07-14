Take a breath before seeing what Violet Anne looks like, Ben Affleck’s eldest daughter who gets along best with JLo

singer and actress Jennifer Lopez 52 years old lives a beautiful present with her fiancé Ben Affleck and plans to walk down the aisle with him this year. Her family coexistence with her two twin children Emme and Max and the three children of her boyfriend has worked and they are very happy.

It’s been a long time since Jennifer Lopez formed a blended family when he was reunited with Ben Affleck almost 20 years after their first courtship and things are serious. They all live together in the city of Los Angeles and there is no jealousy or rancor between the boys and their parents.

The truth is violet anne is the eldest daughter of Ben Affleck, product of his relationship with actress Jennifer Garner with whom he was married in recent years. The young woman is 16 years old and from the environment of Jennifer Lopez They say that she is the closest to the singer at this stage of the assembled family.

violet anne She has a very low profile away from the media and the flashes, she does not have social networks, and in her physique she is very similar to her mother Jennifer Garner, although she is taller by a few centimeters. Every time she is photographed she dresses in a classic and calm way.

A violet anne he likes sports and horseback riding, when Ben Affleck separated from Jennifer Garner, she stayed living with her mother but today she divides her schedule and the visits to the house that her father has with Jennifer Lopez and gets along very well with Emme and Max, the singer’s children.