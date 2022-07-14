Symptoms that the transmission oil level in your car is low

Automatic transmissions use special oil, This oil acts as a lubricant for all moving parts within the transmission. In addition, this fluid also serves as a coolant and viscous fluid that allows all parts to work together without problem.

Its main function is to lubricate the transmission system. Lubrication helps transfer engine power to the ground. The torque converter also uses the fluid to transfer rotational force from the engine to the transmission. The fluid also absorbs the heat generated within the system and dispenses it through the radiator.

With all the functions that transmission oil has, it is very important that it is always at the recommended level and not run with little of this lubricant.

CDriving with little transmission fluid is extremely dangerous. because it could lead to transmission failure and other costly repairs. You need to know what happens if your transmission fluid is low and take action immediately when symptoms occur.

Symptoms that the transmission oil level is low

1.- Problems to change speed

Dirt or grime in the fluid is the main reason the transmission is slow to respond. It doesn’t matter if you drive a manual or automatic transmission, the gearbox oil must be clean, free of any dirt residue so that it can flow into the parts without snagging.

Low manual transmission fluid level symptoms will make shifting gears extremely difficult.

2.- Changes at the wrong time

Improper shifts cause the gear change to occur too late or too early. It is one of the signs of automatic cars with low transmission fluid. You can be sure of the problem if there is an accompanying knocking sound.

3.- Back gear

The shift lever will produce a delayed response when moved into mode Drive or Reverse. Low fluid level means low pressure in the transmission, causing a delay in shifting from one gear to another.

The response time is around 2-3 seconds, which is enough to tell you that there is something wrong with the transmission fluid.

4.- Transmission slips

Symptoms of low transmission fluid also include gear slippage. If the fluid level is correct, the culprit must be a buildup of debris that prevents the fluid from flowing freely.

6. Transmission overheats

One of the most important functions of the fluid is to keep the transmission temperature at a normal level. When there is not enough fluid to lubricate the components, there will be a great deal of friction, causing excessive heat to be produced. In fact, you will experience an overheated transmission in the event of delayed shifting, gear slippage, loss of power, burning smell, or other related issues.

