Sylvester Stallone: ​​from a Ferrari at 300 thousand dollars, to this…

Sylvester Stallone, veteran Hollywood reference in several cinematographic successes, throughout his career he has accumulated incredible luxury cars, highlighting the powerful Ferrari and another that you will love. Keep reading…

July 14, 2022 09:14 a.m.

Sylvester Stallone is an icon of cinema in Hollywood and the world, remembered for his extraordinary performance as Rocky BalboaRambo among other characters who left their mark on the film industry, moving the public that to date is still enthusiastic about their films.

The heritage of the actor is amazing, exceeding 450 million dollars plus a whole compendium of properties, current projects and businesses that are adding to his fortune to continue acquiring more luxury cars, a detail that is his passion after acting.

Between Bugatti, Corvette, Rolls-Royce and more, each acquisition is simply one more luxury for its multimillion-dollar repertoire with a variety of options for seven days a week, in the preferred personal transportation that spans sporty, off-road and elegant.

To highlight one in particular, we look at the $300,000 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano Mansory that reaches 340 km/h in maximum speed, hiding a V12 6.0 engine in power of 720 CV, plus 92 Nm with incomparable performance that honors one of the most powerful brands on the track with the plus of ergonomic seats to enjoy comfortably .

However, it also has Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG offering V8 engine, maximum torque of 850 Nm / 2,500 rpm, acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds, nine-speed automatic transmission plus the maximum speed of 300 km/h, the ideal journey without limits at a cost approximately 150 thousand dollars.

This model stands out in presence, manufacturing and internal comfort for its passengers, allowing them to live the best of experiences, in addition to enjoying its advanced technology, sound quality in its horns and a spacious environment in order to drive together with the best company. .

+ Photos of Sylvester Stallone’s Ferrari and Mercedes Benz: