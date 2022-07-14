Starbucks denies service to Luisito Comunica and leaves him without drinks

Starbucks is one of the leading brands in the world, offering beverages in the fast food segment with 746 branches with operating license in Mexico.

Luisito Comunica is the main youtuber in Mexico with 34 million subscribers, according to Social Blade projections.

Figures from the Statista Global Consumer Survey placed Brazil, India and China as the countries where influencers have the most effect on product purchases.



starbucks never imagined that the day would come when a influencer with millions of followers Instagram he would arrive at one of his cafeterias to convey how they deny him service, leaving him without drinks of the famous brand. The moment came with Luisito Communicates trying to ask beverages in the drive-thru of the brand on board a motorcycle. The service was denied.

The story was published by influencer in Stories from your account Instagram, where he has more than 32 million followers, who do not miss details of his trips around the world, which on this occasion led him to receive a refusal from Starbucks to sell him his drinks. The young creator is considered by Social Blade as the main youtuber in Mexico, where he adds more than 35 millions of subscribers; followed by Kimberly Loaiza, with 28 million of subscribers; and Yuya, with 24 million.

This bad anecdote exhibits two key points, the model drive thru that many brands strengthened during health contingency in their establishments and the relationship that continues to exist between influencers and brands, either for better or for worse.

The influencers They have been in charge of making Starbucks their point of work, to create content that makes an impact due to the relationship of their names with that of the powerful brand.

Apart from the brand value that Starbucks has, which attracts attention when influencers they publish content related to it, there is also a figure that explains why it is common to see content and it is the number of branches that it operates in the world.

figures projected by the company itself place Mexico as the seventh market with the largest number of stores in the world, after the United States, China and South Korea, where the largest number of its branches are located. In Mexico they existed until 2021 746 branch offices licensed to operate by Starbucks. In countries such as China or Japan, the chain stands out for fully operating the number of stores it has in these markets, where 5 thousand 358 Y 1,546 branchesrespectively.

INFLUENCERS IN FAST FOOD

The appearance of influencers in Starbucks stores it has become a must stop for many of them, with stories that show how some branches refuse to provide service to Luisito Comunica, as well as how one of these stores looks in countries like Venezuela.

Contrary to the case of Luisito Comunica, who received a refusal from Starbucks to sell him coffee for not arriving by car at one of its branches, we have cases of how the appearance of great personalities like Kim Kardashian, in the drive thru of a McDonald’s, have become viral events.

The influencers they find in fast food brands a unique reference before which it is worth seeing the stories that end up starring and the most important thing in this is the ability to create trends in this regard. This is partly explained by studies such as the one conducted by Statista Global Consumer Surveywhere it refers to the power of influencers in a brand is such that countries like Brazil, India and China have the highest incidence percentages of consumers who buy a product motivated by these personalities.



Ariadna Grande has also starring campaigns for the coffee chain and provided unexpected surprises, such as promoting luxury brands in campaigns scheduled by Starbucks.

The successful link between fast food brands and influencers and it is interesting to see how this relationship manages to escalate and determine communication actions that find their best exposure space in social networks.

