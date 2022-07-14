South Park Mocks Matt Damon and Other Celebs for Advertising Crypto Companies

Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s new movie references promos

By

Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Larry David and Reese Witherspoon have all been the targets of ridicule for their promotions and advertisements of companies in the crypto ecosystem in the new movie South Park The Streaming Wars -Part 2-aired this week on Paramount+.

In the fourth made-for-television film from Trey Parker and Matt Stone, celebrities promote a new and “promising” product called “PiPi +”in a clear reference to urine.

“Pee can be used for almost everything. We can water the lawn, use it for the shower…”says the named character representing Matt Damon and then forces himself to eat and drink food and drinks that are made using urine instead of water, unintentionally of course, while muttering “fortune favors the brave“, what is a reference to the series of announcements of a cryptocurrency platform.

Cartoon characters representing Gwyneth Paltrow, Larry David, tennis player Naomi Osaka and Reese Witherspoon also promote the controversial product in the film.

The Twitter account @CryptoParadyme uploaded the clips of the film to share them (in English) on the social network

The mockery comes on the heels of the recent cryptocurrency market crash, which has dropped $2 billion in Market Cap value, with major crypto assets sinking to new lows. Precisely, the collapse has occurred just a few months after celebrities encouraged everyone to buy cryptocurrencies without fear.

For example, in a real-life one-minute commercial, Matt Damon takes viewers on a historic journey of brave men and women who have made a difference in the world, arguing that “fortune favors the brave”.

Keep reading:

► Visa stomps in Latin America with crypto cards

► Brazil launches a blockchain to fight corruption

► Adoption and confidence in the crypto ecosystem increases in Latin America

Join the Crypto247 community. Follow in TwitterInstagram, Facebook, YouTube, Telegram and find out all the news from the crypto world instantly.