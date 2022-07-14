Sofía Vergara was moved to tears with the story of an ‘America’s Got Talent’ contestant

During the July 12 episode of America’s Got Talent, a man named Wyn Starkwho was born in Minneapolis and now lives in Nashville, moved Sofia Vergara to tears singing a song dedicated to a special person who had already died.

Starks, 39, performed a beautiful original song called “Who I Am” that he dedicated to his recently deceased twin brother and said the song was about his journey, “It was one of my brother’s favorite songs. And me, I’m a twin, and I recently lost him.”

The man continued, “It has been very difficult. And, you know, he was one of my biggest supporters. So being here means the world to me, and I’m doing this for him.” The recounting of her made Vergara look moved and she even said, “Oh no.”

So when Wyn Starks started singing you could see that Sofia, who recently went out partying with Carol G and the cast of ‘Griselda’, understood the contestant’s pain very well so, while the verses of the ballad progressed, the actress was drying her tears.

At the end of the act, not only was Sofia crying, so were some people in the audience and even the judges. Heidi klum Y Simon Cowell they wiped their teary eyes.

Vergara then gave her verdict, “That was incredible. I am very sorry for your loss. I know what that means. I also lost my brother and I can’t even imagine what it’s like to lose a twin because that bond has to be something inexplicable.”

“I love all the feeling you brought to your song,” Vergara continued. “I love your song, and I love that you were the one who wrote it.”

Heidi then turned to Simon and asked if he could make Wyn a superstar and he also showered him with praise, “Honestly, you’re brilliant, we all saw for obvious reasons how emotional you were. And then you picked up a beat and then, that song, it was extraordinary. I think it was the perfect tribute to your brother. I truly believe this could be a life changing moment for you. I really look forward to it.”

In the end, the verdict of the three judges was to accept Wyn Starks because he showed great talent.

