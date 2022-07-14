Sofia Vergara net worth: her earnings per episode of Modern Family and America’s Got Talent

yesofa Vergara is a Colombian actress, model and spokesperson with more than 30 years of career in the world of entertainment, first venturing into modeling, commercials, passing through television, being the image of big brands until conquering the big screen.

Vergara Sofa was born in Barranquilla, Colombia, on July 10, 1972. The daughter of a rancher and a housewife, her future in show business seemed unlikely at first for this girl raised in the countryside. As a child, her brothers called her by the nickname ‘Toti’. She ended up studying dentistry for three years. She was about to graduate when she changed her mind and decided to go into show business. She turned out to be a wise decision.

The beginnings of her career as a model

One day, while walking along a Colombian beach, Vergara Sofa She was approached by a photographer who saw her potential. She was quickly offered work on television and in fashion. Although she was initially reluctant, she Sophia ended up accepting. Her first big breakthrough came after signing a Pepsi ad at age 17, and she continued to take modeling and acting jobs for years to come. Following the civil unrest in Colombia, she moved to the United States and continued her career in the entertainment industry.

Early career as an actress

Sofía Vergara initially stood out in Spanish-language telenovelas and television programs on Univision. By the mid-1990s, she was hosting major television shows and making a name for herself as a television personality. She, too, began to dabble in English-speaking acting roles, gaining wide attention with a role in an award-winning comedy short film. American Comedy Awards from 1995.

In the 2000s, Sofía Vergara really started to make a name for herself in Hollywood. ‘big trouble‘, from 2002, put it on the map, and ‘Chasing Daddy‘, from 2003, made it a revelation to be reckoned with. Director Tyler Perry seemed to recognize her potential and included her in ‘Meet the Browns‘ Y ‘Madea Goes to Jail‘. He also debuted on the Broadway stage during this time.

modern-family

Although Sofía Vergara had made a name for herself in the film industry, she took her career to another level when she landed a leading role in the series ‘modern-family‘. The series proved to be one of the most successful shows of all time, running for over ten seasons from its debut in 2009, until it ended in 2020.

In seasons 1 to 3, between 2009 and 2011, Sofia earned $30,000 per episode. That’s roughly $2.6 million in total for all three seasons. In seasons 4 and 5 he earned $90,000 per episode, roughly $5 million in total.

From 2014 to 2018, Sofia earned $190,000 for each episode of modern-family. That works out to about $4 million per season. As of 2018, his salary increased to $500,000 per episode. That translates to around $10 million per season.

Other projects as an actress

Sofa Vergara has been very busy with other projects. He worked on animated films like The Smurfs, ‘Happy Feet Two‘ Y ‘The Emoji Movie‘ as a voice actress. She also appeared in movies like 2014’s ‘Chef’. In 2015, she joined Reese witherspoon for a leading role in the film ‘Hot Pursuit‘, among other.

What is the net worth of Sofa Vergara?

Sofa Vergara has a net worth of $200 million. Thanks to her lucrative endorsement deals and her salary as an actress, Sofía is often one of the highest paid actresses on the planet, if not the one she earns the most.

His success in the world of television has carried over to the world of film, and he has landed many major roles in major motion pictures. In the series ‘modern-family‘ your salary per episode it reached 500,000 dollars.

In addition, he earns considerable income from brand promotion and his appearances in advertisements. also earn 10 million dollars a year as a judge in America’s Got Talent.

Personal life

Vergara’s first marriage was to her high school sweetheart, Joe Gonzalez. Vergara was only 18 years old when the couple married. They had a son in 1992 but divorced a year later. In 2010, Vergara began dating Nick Loeb, and they got engaged in 2012. After two years, the couple decided not to go ahead with the marriage. In 2014, Vergara began dating actor joe manganiello. The couple got engaged after six months of dating, and married in 2015.