Sofía Vergara conquers Instagram with a fishnet dress | PHOTOS

Sofia Vergara raised the temperature this Thursday afternoon, as she showed off her slender figure in a beautiful fishnet dress with transparencies and the garment left everyone in love, because although this iconic photo session was taken during his youth, it is a look that fits perfectly with summer trends. As if that were not enough, the openings in the fabric allow you to see a black bikini.

Through her official Instagram account, the Colombian recalled the golden years of her youth, in a very nostalgic moment, since just last July 10 she celebrated her 50th birthday surrounded by friends and family. Now, with this photo shoot where she showed off her figure like her a few times, Sofia Vergara showed off her beauty with a fairly rejuvenated face and hair that shows the trends of the 90’s.

The photos were taken in Los Angeles, California, as specified by the famous and the look confirms it as it is a magnificent proposal to enjoy the hottest days with a visit to the beach, because under the blue fishnet dress, a coquettish black bikini is observed; It should be remembered that this combination of crochet garments with swimsuits is the favorite this summer.

Sofñia Vergara with one of the trends of the year. (Photo: IG @sofiavergara)

In addition to modeling her slender silhouette and long legs, her image highlights a perfect face and subtle and natural makeup with which she once again demonstrated that she is one of the most beautiful women in the world. On the other hand, her hair highlights a brown and very bright tone.

There was so much furor caused by this instagram photo shoot that her more than 26 million followers showered her with compliments such as “stunningly beautiful”, “you are the best”, “the prettiest”, “perfect”, “glamorous” and “you are still beautiful”. In a few minutes the publication exceeded 57 thousand likes.

It should be noted that since his youth and rise to fame in the early 90’s, Sofia Vergara It has become an icon of the Latin community and has triumphed in the United States with programs like “Modern Family”. Likewise, with his charisma he has won the affection of the public, while with his good taste in dressing he is considered one of the most important references in fashion worldwide.

Sofía Vergara with the most sensational fishnet dress of the year. (Photo: IG @sofiavergara)

