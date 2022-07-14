So they can steal your car with a tool that costs 400 pesos

In recent years, cars have gone from being simple metal bodies with wheels and an engine to boasting high levels of technology and connectivity for everyday use. Since vehicles with integrated Wi-Fi to opening doors with the cell phone, modern vehicles are loaded with gadgets that a few decades ago seemed impossible.

While technology can make certain tasks in a vehicle easier, it has also been critical to the safety of some models. From a few years to date, it has become “popular” among thieves intervene signals who receives a car to replicate them and be able to steal the unit without the need for brute force.

In that sense, Donut Mediuma YouTube channel specializing in automotive content, conducted an experiment in which they test how easy it is to “steal” a car with the use of modern technology.

The first thing they test is a system called “Replay Attack”. This is the most common way in which thieves can gain access to a car and consists of intervening the signal that the key emits when opening or closing the locks and then replicate it and make the car’s computer believe that the signal is coming from the original key.

This radio signal is intervened, normally, by devices that do not exceed 5 thousand pesos. When calibrated to receive 315 megahertz signals, which is common for modern faucets, the receiver will search for nearby frequencies and copy the signal.

This signal is stored in a software to later repeat it near the car and be able to open it without any problem. However, the video shows that this way of “to hack” a car, because the signals emitted by the key change every time it is used.

When the key issues a new code, all the previous ones can no longer be used and are simply rejected by the car’s computer. Even if you can unlock the car, it doesn’t work to start the engine, especially in newer vehicles.

For this reason, thieves often use a “Relay Attack”which works amplifying the signal original key without the owner noticing.

Modern cars send several signals to the key in a matter of seconds to confirm that they are the security codes that the brand placed from the beginning. Once the codes are confirmed in both the key and the car’s computer, the car can start without any problem.

The “Relay Attack” consists of a signal amplifier that takes the waves emitted by the car key and sends them to a terminal that sends them as if they were the original codes. Since the car registers that it is the original signal and the codes are correct, it can be unlocked and turned on in a matter of moments.

However, this magnifying tool costs more than 300 thousand pesos and, for obvious reasons, its use turns out to be illegal. Donut Media, the channel that carried out this experiment, proceeds to try to manufacture its own signal amplifier.

However, it is not something simple and with the help of an expert in the field, they propose to manufacture a signal amplifier. Going by the name “Sultan” this digital auto security expert dedicates his life to studying ways in which software companies can improve the weak points in a car in terms of technology.

The security expert comments that the easiest way to hack a car is thanks to the use of Bluetooth. This, especially, when the car in question can be unlocked by using the phone, like today’s Tesla or BMW.

“You can make a pair of receivers for less than 400 pesos. It is something very simple to do and on the Internet you can find completely free software that runs all the necessary commands to communicate with the car,” said Sultán.

To put this device made by Sultan to the test, the Donut Media team will do an exercise with a Tesla Model Y. The owner, who usually unlocks his car using his cell phone, is in a room more than 15 meters away and, next to him, is one of the signal amplifiers.

The other amplifier is next to the Tesla and, with the push of a button, the cell phone’s Bluetooth signal is amplified. With the software working to communicate with the car’s computer, the Tesla opens and, to the surprise of the team, detects that the key is inside the vehicle and proceeds to start it.

All the details of this test can be seen in the Donut Media video, which we leave at the end of this note.