Jennifer Lopez will turn 53 in a few days but, despite this, she continues to be an undisputed beauty icon. What is her secret? She revealed that she follows a healthy lifestyle and above all that she sleeps 7 to 9 hours a day.

Jennifer Lopez he will turn 53 on 2 July but, despite this, he does not seem to feel the weight of advancing age at all. She is a successful star, a style icon, one of the most beautiful women in the world and with her physical shape she can be the envy of even the 20-year-olds. On more than one occasion, she has revealed that she is training hard to boast such a toned body but the thing that few people know is that she follows a precise beauty ritual. She calls it the “5 S regimen” and is based on the importance of sunscreen, serum, supplements, healthy living and regular sleep: here are the pop star’s tips for looking young and fresh even after the age of 50.

J.Lo is the turning point of healthy life

How does J.Lo keep fit at nearly 53? It is not just a matter of diet and workouts, he follows a specific regimen based on a healthy lifestyle on a daily basis. At the beginning of his career he was living in an unregulated way and the effects on his body were evident, as he suffered from panic attacks for a long time. Things have changed since then and he has taken a drastic turn. In a short time she realized that more balanced habits not only made her feel better, but also had an anti-aging effect on her skin and her appearance, so much so that it allowed her to “lose” at least 10 years.

“I consider sleep a small time machine”

In addition to using sunscreen and supplements on a regular basis, J.Lo attaches great importance to sleep, especially when he works very intensely and continuously. He sleeps from 7 to 9 hours a night, so that his face is relaxed and luminous when he wakes up. He then commented on the matter saying: “When I started sleeping and taking care of myself, I realized it was an anti-aging method. I think of sleep as a little time machine. You lie down and enter a space where you keep yourself and then a new person comes out, younger than before“In short, giving value to sleep is fundamental for the pop star and, judging by her appearance, the effects are guaranteed.