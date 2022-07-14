Sky: Tuchel doesn’t want Cristiano Ronaldo, he doesn’t excite him

The journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter: «Mendes spoke to Boehly but the last word belonged to the coach». For Cr7 only Bayern?

Madrid 12/04/2022 – Champions League / Real Madrid-Chelsea / Imago photo / Image Sport in the photo: Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea slips out of the race a Cristiano Ronaldo. Mendes had offered it to the Blues, Boehly – attracted by the Portuguese – sat down at the negotiating table, but Tuchel spoke out against the purchase of Cr7. Right now, the German coach believes Chelsea should focus on other transfer goals and not on Cristiano, who doesn’t particularly thrill him. The Sky market expert journalist Fabrizio Romano wrote it on Twitter.

Thomas Tuchel has decided against Cristiano Ronaldo signing, as things stand. Jorge Mendes had talks with Todd Boehly but final decision has always been up to the manager. 🔵 #CFC Chelsea are now focused on different deals – Tuchel isn’t keen on signing Cristiano. pic.twitter.com/Fa19FcPhNX – Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2022

The Athletic had reported, a few weeks ago, that there were three teams interested in Ronaldo: Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Napoli. The German team evaluates him as an alternative to Lewandowski, should the Pole go to Barcelona, ​​even if Kahn – to date – has denied interest and negotiations. Ronaldo, at this point, could as well stay at Manchester United. Dove ten Hag would still like to bet on him.