Shakira’s offer to Piqué: that’s a lot of money. But her face to face ends badly: she is devastated

Dramatic face to face between Gerard Piqué and Shakira after the separation: “For her it is not fair”.

Despite during their 12-year relationship Gerard Piqué And Shakira never married, the separation between the 35-year-old Barcelona footballer and the 45-year-old Colombian singer brings with it some aftermath that will be lawyers matter. And what lawyers: let’s talk about the top in Spain. Because if it is true that from the point of view of common interests, something will still have to be fixed, the real battle will be over the children and where they will have to go to livewith Shakira intending to take Milan and Sasha to Miami – where she wants to move – and Piqué firmly opposed to letting them leave Barcelona.

Both have therefore already hired lawyers from prestigious law firms specializing in family cases, divorce and everything that involves a separation, in particular that of two public figures and millionaires. They show that the danger of ending up in court to settle the issue is concrete the attempts made so far to find an agreement, all failed. Certainly the betrayal of the player with a girl in her early twenties, an event that precipitated the situation until the press release in early June announcing the separation, did not facilitate the detente between the parties, but in the face of the good of the children it seemed that the couple were determined to reach out to each other. None of this, at least so far.

Piqué and Shakira in the height of their happiness

The ‘Chisme No Like’ program has revealed that it has had access to theformal agreement presented by Shakira’s lawyers to the Barcelona player. According to the document, the singer would cover all expenses for the maintenance of Sasha and Milan. Furthermore, she would be willing to pay 20% of a debt that Piqué owes, which would be 2.5 million euros. And again, the Latin American music icon would pay at least five first-class trips from Barcelona to Miami, to allow the player to visit his children in the Florida home, staying there as long as he wants.

Shakira comes out with a new song and it’s a message after farewell to Piqué: “Don’t worry”

However, the offer would be rejected by Piqué, absolutely firm in not wanting the two children to move from Barcelona to Miami, leaving the environment in which they grew up and above all the paternal grandparents who raised them. The matter would also have been the subject of a private meeting between the two. “There was a meeting between Shakira and Piqué, face to face, with their respective lawyers. From what they told me, it was a rather tense meeting – said the journalist Jordi Martin – There was a discussion about where the children will live and with whom. They say that Piqué was very firm in not wanting them to go to live in Miami, arguing that it would be traumatic for the children.“.

The story is over after 12 years, now the rubble remains

In Spain, however, the laws on the matter tend to protect the stability of children, so Shakira would have several difficulties in transferring them to the United States. “They assure me that Shakira was devastated – explained the journalist – They also tell me that she is ready to formalize a further proposal, since, according to her, it is unfair that she should stay in a city where there is nothing left for her.“Whether you are a pop queen or the woman next door, a breakup with children is always a heartbreaking event. The former fairy tale between Piqué and Shakira is no exception.