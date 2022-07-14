Segura, Cage and De la Torre star on the billboards

Santiago Segura, Antonio de la Torre and Nicolas Cage take a step forward this week to bring forward their summer film proposals: a family comedy, a thriller and a curious dramatic story of a truffle “hunter” and his pig, who They arrive at the theaters in the heat of the temperature rise.

They are “Padre no hay más que uno 3”, the third installment of the new franchise by the Madrid “magician”, creator of the highest-grossing saga in the history of Spanish cinema, the “Torrente”; the Belgian film “Between Life and Death”, the Malaga-born actor’s debut in Belgian cinema with a role in French, and “Pig”, an interpretive recital by Coppola’s nephew.

Father there is only one 3

Continuation of “Father there is no more than one” (2019), the more than risky bet of Santiago Segura for the toughest summer of the pandemic, and of “Father there is no more than one 2: The arrival of the mother-in-law”, this The third part of the saga takes place at Christmas, when the children accidentally break a figurine from their father’s nativity scene and must find the same one by all means.

With the same cast as the previous ones and the incorporation of Carlos Iglesias in the role of the family’s grandfather (which Antonio Resines was going to play before his convalescence after contracting covid-19), the film maintains the bar for the Spanish family offer lighter this summer.

Between life and death

Antonio de la Torre confidently faces his first leading role in French to give life to Leo Castañeda, a Spanish policeman with a shady and painful past who hides his true identity behind a nondescript life as a subway driver in Brussels.

Directed by the Chilean Giordano Gederlini, “Between life and death” is a vibrant and dark psychological thriller in which several stories intersect, all of them linked at the apex of this character who sees how his son, whom he had been missing for years he did not see, he throws himself in front of the convoy he is leading.

Pig

“Pig”, the new film starring Nicolas Cage and marking the film debut of American filmmaker Michael Sarnoski, who also writes the screenplay, tells the story of Rob, a lonely man who lives in a dilapidated cabin in an Oregon forest whose only company and livelihood is his truffle-seeking pig.

When the animal is kidnapped, Rob dives into the weird criminal underworld of Portland restaurants to get it back. With Cage, the film also features performances by Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin and Nina Belforte.