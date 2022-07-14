#CiudadHidalgo | Sedebi Traditional Medicine program starts

-Training workshops will be held in the 113 municipalities of the state, aimed mainly at women heads of households.

Hidalgo, Michoacán, July 13, 2022.- To promote the benefits of traditional and alternative medicine, the Ministry of Welfare (Sedebi) of the Government of Michoacán launched the Traditional Medicine program in the town of San Isidro Huerta.

The head of the state agency, Carolina Rangel Gracida, pointed out that through this program Sedebi will offer training workshops in the 113 municipalities of the state, aimed mainly at women heads of households.

Accompanied by the members of the council of the municipality of Ciudad Hidalgo, she stated that

traditional medicine is and has been a fundamental part of the culture of our native peoples.

“By teaching the knowledge of traditional doctors, we can attend to the health of our families and can even be self-employed by selling products that they make from the knowledge acquired in the training workshops,” he commented.

The traditional doctor Emilia Alejo Simón, began the first training workshop, aimed at a group of 25 people from this town, in which they discussed auriculotherapy techniques, reflexology and the preparation of various natural products.

During four days various workshops will be held, at the end of the training, the participants will receive a kit of utensils and supplies that will help them to apply the techniques learned.