SDG.3 More than half of Top Employers companies have apps for employee well-being

Employee wellness apps provide tools that allow you to customize your wellness offering. These applications are emerging as a trend in companies Top Employers in Spain: 58% of certified organizations have already implemented them.

The well-being of employees has become one of the main priorities of Human Resources in the best organizations, which work with digital tools that help improve the employee experience. Allmirall and BSH Appliances These are two good examples of companies that are already using apps for employee well-being.

Almirall: solidarity sports challenge through the app

The +YouFeelfit app de Almirall is a social and collaborative challenge in which employees accumulate kilometers through the practice of sport with a noble purpose. They also develop the awareness and knowledge of employees about the pathology and its impact on the lives of patients. In addition, they involve employees in strengthening their health and well-being and promoting good habits (physical, nutritional and emotional) in their day-to-day activities.

BSH: app with table of personalized exercises

To investigate the causes and be able to minimize musculoskeletal health problems, BSH set up, together with Mutua MAZ and San Jorge University, the Healthy Company Chair, the only Occupational Health Chair in Spain in which a private company participates. They have identified the employees most sensitive to this type of disorder, and have provided them with an exercise and stretching program with the aim of minimizing these injuries. They also have the app ‘Healthy Company’ that offers personalized exercise tables according to the personal characteristics of the employee and the tasks he performs in his position. The ‘Empresa Sana’ app is scheduled to be updated at the end of 2022 with recommendations on sleeping well, emotional well-being and healthy eating.