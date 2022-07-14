Sasha Banks would not work on any wrestling project until 2023



Sasha Banks and her future in WWE is still a mystery, despite the fact that a large part of the specialized media have ensured that the fighter is no longer part of the company. In the last few hours we have reported her presence at C2E2 2022 (Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo 2022) which will take place from August 5 to 7 at McCormick Place.

This confirmation has raised many suspicions and Sean Ross Sapp, a Fightful journalist, has once again asked WWE and a large number of promoters about the status of the former women’s champion. According to Sapp, promoters related to wrestling who have contacted the fighter’s agents have confirmed that Sasha Banks will not work on a project related to Wrestling until January 2023. It has not been possible to confirm if that decision is personal or is part of a clause with WWE.

“The move caused many wrestling conventions to contact the performer aka Sasha Banks, noting that it might not be until 2023,” Sapp wrote on Patreon. “We also contacted other convention organizers who confirmed to us that they had contacted their representatives and offered them a specific, firm rate. However, the wrestling-related promoters who tried to contract with her They were told that I was only accepting reservations not related to wrestling until January 1.”

“WWE has yet to officially confirm her release. A promoter who contacted us noted that she ‘can’t imagine her not being released at this point.'” The talents we’ve followed up with also have this impression, still. From an official point of view, nothing has changed,” he continued. “We have not been told if the fact that he does not accept reservations related to wrestling is a personal preference or is tied to something contractualbut we’ve exhausted the sources to find out.”

After almost two months of continuous speculation, rumors and contradictory information, everything points to the story of Sasha Banks and Naomi in WWE would have come to an end. The fighters have been in the news since they decided to leave the venue where the Monday Night Raw episode took place on May 16 shortly after it aired, which led the company to suspend them indefinitely.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE SummerSlam and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.