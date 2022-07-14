Samsung launches “Space Tycoon”, its virtual park within Roblox

Space Tycoon is the virtual park built within the global Roblox platform. In it, users will be able to create, play and share experiences using Samsung Electronics products with aliens in space, taking as a reference the design and functionality of the ‘tycoon’ genre.

The company has created this service to offer them an integrated experience in the metaverse, where they can create and enjoy their own Samsung products. Your goal is enable brand experience and interaction among Gen Z customers.

It is set in the Samsung Space Station, as well as in the laboratory where the aliens investigate the firm’s new products. Space Tycoon It consists of three specific game areas: the “Mining Zone” for obtaining resources, the “Shop” for purchasing in-game items, and the “Laboratory” for crafting products.

Creativity in the metaverse

In Space Tycoon users can design various products of Samsung —from smartphones to televisions and home appliances—, and buy or upgrade game items. Users can get creative by taking real-life products and turning them into in-game gadgets.

Today, there are more than 20 products available in the storewhere the colors of the items can change randomly depending on the levels reached, in addition to regularly updating new series of products.

Space Tycoon will be released at the same time 14 languages, including Korean, English, Chinese, and Spanish. Additional functions will be added soon where users can interact with each other, share their creations or attend exclusive virtual parties. The brand will host online events through its website as part of the #YouMake campaign, focused on coloring and collecting Samsung products.