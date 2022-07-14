Safdie Architects designed a medical and research center in Brazil

It is part of a private hospital located on the other side of the street and with which it connects through a walkway.





Safdie Architects built the Albert Einstein Education and Research Center (AEERC), located in the south of São Paulo, Brazil, to house a medical school and research centers. The jewel in the crown of the building is its lobby with a glass ceiling designed to evoke the “sensation of being under the canopy of a tree”.

The latter forms a dome that rests on the roof of 3 thousand 800 square meters (mtwo) and made up of a thousand 854 glass panes placed on a steel grid.

The panels are micro-perforated to filter out external noise and have a pattern of translucent dots that vary in concentration, based on average sun exposure levels.

Said Safdie Architects: “Seen from below, the overlapping layers of dots are like seeing dappled sunlight through the overlapping leaves of a tree.”

On the façade, it is made of concrete and full-height glass, and is partially covered with wooden shutters. These allow to keep ‘sun out’ of the outer shell of the structure.

The AEERC buildingof 12 thousand mtwois part of the private hospital Sociedade Beneficente Israelita Brasileira Albert Einstein, located across the street and connected to the new building by a walkway.

The construction of the Albert Einstein Education and Research Center began in 2017 and is expected to be inaugurated in August of this year.

