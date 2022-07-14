Ryan Gosling stars in The Invisible Agent, where the TAG will wear…

The film, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo (Avengers Endgame) will feature a great cast in which highlights Chris Evans as the antagonist of the film. An entire action film with the best actors in Hollywood to stick to the seat of the sensations that we will experience. The film opens on July 15 in the best theaters and on July 22 on Netflix.

Netflix has collaborated with the watchmaking firm so that the intelligent protagonist “Sierra Seis”, a character played by Gosling, wore a TAG Heuer Carrera Three Hands. This model is perfect for an outlaw looking to unmask the truth about his spy organization, while escaping from the best elite assassins. A second in the life of a spy is crucial, It is for this reason that the TAG Heuer model will be more than reliable on the Sierra Seis wrist.

Scenes of anguish and action will not be lacking in the film signed by Netflix, and with total security it will be an essential film that will have to be enjoyed this summer.

Synopsis of the film

When the CIA’s most skilled agent (Gosling) whose true identity no one knows accidentally uncovers the agency’s dark secrets, a psychopathic former colleague (Chris Evans) places a bounty on his head. unleashing a global manhunt by international killers. The film is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, and also stars Regé-Jean Page, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard and Julia Butters.

Features of the Tag Heuer Carrera Three Hands

The watch is an example of the brand’s automotive heritage, in which elegance and intrepidity go hand in hand, as happens with the protagonist. Like the motoring enthusiasts it was created for, the Sierra Six will appreciate the commitment to sleek lines and obsession with legibility, as this collection represents the most elegant timepiece in the collection.

Jack Heuer created this watch with the aim of making it as harmonious as possible and with superior legibility to the models of the time. The sporty style of the watch creates an aura in Sierra Six to form the ultimate outlaw character perfect for face countless enemies.