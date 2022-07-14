Ryan Gosling Reveals Which Marvel Role He’d Like To Play

The best movies of 2022: ranking from worst to best

After a long hiatus, Ryan Gosling is expected to be seen as Ken in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film alongside Margot Robbie. At the moment, these days ‘The invisible agent’ arrives, and during the promotion of it he has revealed which superhero he would like to play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As ‘Moon Knight’ screenwriter Sabir Pirzada works on a Nova script, rumors are swirling about Gosling’s possible involvement, but they don’t appear to be true according to the star himself.

MTV’s Josh Horowitz tweeted on July 12: “My full chat with Ryan Gosling for @MTVNews next week. But for now, an honest EXCLUSIVE.

“Ryan and I talked yesterday about the Nova rumors that he said are not true. BUT this morning Ryan reached out to me to say there is a superhero he wants to play…GHOST RIDER.”

So there it is, but can Kevin Feige realize Gosling’s burning desire? We will have to wait to see it.

Nicolas Cage previously took on the role in two movies outside of the MCU, though both were universally panned by critics, while Gabriel Luna donned the skull on fire for Agents of SHIELD.

Luna’s effort was even set to receive its own television series, until the powers that be pull the plug in 2019.”It was really disappointing in the end. I remember at the time trying to get some perspective and you can’t look back. you have to keep moving forward“The actor commented afterwards.

Gosling, who has a new version of the Werewolf in the works, would be very suitable for the role of Ghost Rider, considering his extensive experience with motorcycles thanks to the film ‘Crossroads’, released in 2012 in which he works with Eva Mendes. , Bradley Cooper or Ray Liotta among others, and is directed by Derek Cianfrance.

Marvel’s demonic character is, of course, known for zipping across the highway on supernatural wheels.

For now, we will have to wait in the event that Gosling enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe. What arrives next week on Netflix is ​​’The Invisible Agent’, directed by two filmmakers who do know what it’s like to be in a Marvel Studios production, Joe and Anthony Russo. Also in the film, his co-star is Chris Evans, another of Marvel’s heavyweights until relatively recently.

