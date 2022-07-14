Ryan Gosling refreshes the panorama of espionage tapes

Ryan Gosling paused during the filming of Barbie, a film in which he plays Ken, to meet with actress Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, as well as director brothers Joe and Anthony Russo (who have directed several Marvel films). to present The Gray Man, an action film in which Gosling is seen running, fighting and taking on the bad guys.

In the new production, he plays Sierra Six, a CIA agent who discovers a series of secrets within the investigation agency that put his life in danger.

“There was a lot of physical training for the film and I also had a lot of help from an amazing stunt team.

“From the beginning they helped me learn about the different styles of martial arts and I took the best of that to adapt it to the character and the public’s taste.

“We also had a supervisor, a former Army Special Forces member, who helped me with training and preparation for the character,” he said excitedly.

“I tried to enjoy it, in the end you have to enjoy all this, I ran a lot, let’s say I did a lot of cardio, something I didn’t expect,” Gosling said during an international talk in which Excelsior was invited.

The 41-year-old actor and partner of the also actress Eva Mendez, put himself under the orders of the Russo brothers to bring to the screen this film project full of action, use of weapons, as well as espionage and which is based on The Gray Man, by Mark Greaney, 2009 novel.

“The Gray Man is a modern espionage thriller story. (Jason) Bourne’s last one was released six years ago, James Bond has more time and this film is connected in different ways to the issues that we are living today.

“The character is extremely funny and we find that he fits our sense of humor. It is the type of film that we feel connects very well with today’s audiences,” explained Joe Russo, the youngest of the Russo brothers, at 50.

Throughout the plot of The Gray Man, where agent Sierra Six (Gosling) must protect himself and prevent the people he cares about from being harmed.

He will receive the help of agent Dani Miranda, a role that fell to Cuban actress Ana de Armas, who is currently one of the most important and productive Latin actresses in Hollywood.

In the same talk, Armas, 34, talked about how her role focuses more on a woman with depth, empowerment and with various skills, than just showing her as a visual adornment who walks in heels and sexy dresses, as has been happened in other productions.

“I have been there, I have done it, I was a woman in heels in the last Bond movie, looking pretty and I feel that this film comes to refresh the panorama, because the attention is not on that. I’m not the love interest of Ryan’s character, which I’ve also done, it’s about the power that she has.

“This is really very cool, it’s important to put women in this way in action movies and have that vision of them, of strong and impressive women,” shared De Armas, who will soon be seen as Marilyn Monroe.

For his part, the American actor Chris Evans, who has collaborated on several occasions with the Russo brothers because they directed him in the various Captain America and Avengers films, now appears as the antagonist Lloyd Hansen, a somewhat childish type. , tantrum and psychopath.

“Playing villains is usually more fun, you have more freedom and you can make the jokes you want. Working with the Russo brothers is incredible, because they give you that feeling of confidence and acting freedom. When you trust your directors you are more willing to take risks and serve a character like this. If I hadn’t worked with the Russo brothers, I don’t know how rewarding all of this would have been,” said Chris Evans.

The Gray Man brings together the work of other actors such as Billy Bob Thornton, Regé-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Julia Butters and Alfre Woodard.

With a budget of 200 million dollars, The Gray Man will be released this weekend in some theaters in the United States and the following week can be seen in the world through the Netflix platform.

The Gray Man.