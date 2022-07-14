Ryan Gosling kept his Barbie hairstyle in a Gray Man campaign because Ken ‘would have liked to’

The Gray Man is Ryan Gosling’s next movie and his fans are more than eager for the release. The actor returns after a long break of 4 years, clearly extended by the pandemic, with a new film directed by the brothers Russian for Netflix. The last few weeks she has worked on intense advertising campaigns and there is a very special one that is generating deep satisfaction and that is related to Ken, her character in the Barbie movie.

Starring GoslingChris Evans and Ana de Armas, the gray man is set to become Netflix’s next big hit, the most-watched action-adventure of the season. Brothers Russian they’re also back after a short break in directing and their new title seems to have enough to land them the number one spot in the global top spot for the next few weeks.

In interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan confessed that he kept Ken’s hairstyle and hair color for a campaign for Tag Heuer, the luxury brand specializing in watches and chronographs. In the photographs released by the brand, we can see the actor using the products on his wrist, but also wearing Ken’s blonde hair, the movie he is shooting right now with Margot Robbie. It seems that Gosling He has kept a special affection for this character:

Secretly, it makes me really happy because I know The Gray Man would be Ken’s favorite movie, so it makes my heart warm to see Ken in these pictures.

Ryan Gosling for TAG Heuer with Ken Hairstyle.

Frederic Arnault, CEO of Tag Heuer, spoke to the media about the complications that arose from Ryan’s hair as a brand ambassador. Although it seeks to promote the gray mandecided that he did not have to stick to the appearance of the actor in the film.

There was some internal debate because when we shot this footage, Ryan was blonde for another movie he was shooting. OK, do we keep it blonde or do we stay very strict with The Gray Man? We thought, ‘Okay, we have to be authentic with the way we shoot it, and it’s not meant to be a strict copy of The Gray Man.’ It’s a different campaign.’

Ryan He took advantage of the occasion to mention the CARRERA model watch that can be seen in his photos with Tag Heuer and which turns out to be the same one used by his character in the gray man. The brand’s products are aimed at athletes or people with very active lives.

This character goes through a lot. It’s like nine action pieces in this movie and he’s on the run the whole movie. In a way, they are like multiple different identities… but the clock remains the same. With this movie… we were trying to create a new version of a spy character, so I felt this particular watch was helpful in doing that.

It is worth mentioning that Ryan has acquired more popularity than it had thanks to the leaked images and videos of the filming of Barbiematerial in which he wears brightly colored outfits and dazzles with an attitude that is far removed from his typical borderline characters, an archetype that we will surely see in the gray man. The film premieres July 22 on Netflix; You can read the synopsis below:

When the CIA’s most skilled agent uncovers the agency’s dark secrets, a psychopathic former colleague places a bounty on his head, sparking a worldwide manhunt by international assassins.

