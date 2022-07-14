Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans show two ways to wear a suit

Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans star together in the new film by the Russo brothers The Gray Man, and both attended the world premiere of this film, really giving one of the most attractive red carpets this year (not to mention that they were with Ana de Armas), and although in some cases one star overshadows another, here the two shone thanks to his unique and excellent wardrobe option.

Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans: dual power

The outfits of Evans and Gosling at the premiere of The Gray Man they are completely different and contrasting, so they serve as an example of how to wear a suit depending on your taste.

In the case of Evans We see him in a fairly simple classic black suit (in what appears to be a cotton blend), but he doesn’t look too formal as he wears an undershirt (not a t-shirt) underneath, embracing a trend that has won quite a lot of traction in the last few months. To that we add a perfect three-day stubble grooming and perfect black glasses that match the rest of the outfit. Even in the footwear it lies in black, this being a perfect semi-formal look that can fit both in a night event and in a summer party in the afternoon.

Two perfect outfits.Michael Covac

As soon as Goslingeverything is in the color, but also in the way of knowing how to combine. Gosling He is mixing two suits in similar shades that fit perfectly and closes with a beige shirt, having a quite Miami Vice look, but modernized. Also, he fits in with his dyed hair, which he keeps possibly due to his involvement in the upcoming film. Barbie, where he has also worn some interesting outfits. Gosling forgoes accessories, except for a simple ring on his right hand. He concludes with a white shoe that completes the combination. Another lesson in style, courtesy of the actor.

These are two contrasting outfits, and ideal examples of how to easily put an outfit together. There’s no excess of accessories and it’s all down to the simple suit and one item of clothing, although Evans puts a more modern spin on it (which is made even better by his figure). In a way, Gosling’s is ideal for one event in the early hours and the other for later.