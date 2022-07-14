Rihanna visited the “Mexican Geniuses” exhibition in London, where Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo are exhibited | Photo: Instagram (@themexicangeniuses)

Rihanna became a mother just two months ago and little by little she begins to make public appearances such as her presence at the Wireless Festival in London. This time, the Barbadian singer was seen in the immersive experience Mexican Geniuseswhere works by Frida Kahlo Y Diego Rivera.

“We found love in an artistic place. Last night, Rihanna visited The Mexican Geniuses exhibition in London and met (at least virtually) one of her idols, Frida Kahlo. We are screaming internally!” Fever UK

Rihanna “visits” Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera in London

Rihanna made a space in his agenda to visit an immersive experience that shows the works of Frida Kahlo Y Diego Rivera; is currently on view at London and Washington, DC The interpreter of We found love in a black blouse with flared sleeves and matching dark skinny jeans.

During her visit to see the interactive works of Mexican painters, the singer did not comment on how she has handled the maternity; however, she took the opportunity to take photos while she smiled, still moved by the experience of knowing the paintings of Frida Kahlo.

Rihanna posed smiling in front of the facade of the exhibition “Mexican Geniuses” | Photo: Instagram (@fever_uk)

Rihanna She is in one of the most prolific moments of her life and her personal career, because in addition to being a mother for the first time, according to information from Forbeswould become the youngest billionaire in the United States and do it on her own.

How does the singer experience motherhood?

The British and American media were shocked to see Rihanna in the exhibition ofMexican Geniuses“Well, since she became a mother, she has made few public appearances. When she does, she asks for privacy in matters related to the maternity.

On occasion, the Barbadian shared that one of the members of the reality show Real Housewives It has served as an inspiration to her when she became a mother: “Heather Dubrow it’s as elegant as it is breast. I love the way he allows his children to be who they are. And that’s really inspiring to me.”

What is Mexican Geniuses, the exhibition visited by Rihanna?

Mexican Geniuses allows you to enjoy in the British capital the paintings of Frida Kahlo Y Diego Rivera, and the public is invited to appreciate “the powerful duo that inspired each other to become the two most influential figures in Mexican art. Although his works naturally dazzle when seen on canvas”.

In Frida & Diego Immersive Experience the attendees in London they enjoy state-of-the-art 360-degree projection technology and sound systems and the organizers promise that “this captivating art exhibition will be a truly unforgettable event”. Rihanna He did not miss the opportunity to see the works of his idols.