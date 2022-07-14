Rihanna visited Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera after giving birth to her first baby

Weeks ago, the 34-year-old Barbadian singer, actress and businesswoman, Rihannasurprised all his fans, by making his first public appearance, thanks to the festival Wireless in London, where she was caught supporting her current partner and father of her baby, A$AP Rocky.

The singer gave birth last May and since then she had not appeared publicly but after being captured at the London festival, the interpreter of Stay He made the decision to stay in that city for a couple more weeks.

Rihanna shows her admiration for Mexican geniuses Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera. / Photo: Instagram

On July 13, it was the second time they captured Rihanna in public and that is, the singer was photographed ‘visiting’ the Mexican geniuses Frida Kahlo and Diego Riverathanks to the exhibition Mexican Geniuseswhich is currently located in the warehouse Dock X in Canada WaterLondon.

