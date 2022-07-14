Rihanna how she looks after becoming a mom

Rihanna shocked with the news that she would become a mother, showing off her baby bump with some photos on the streets of New York with ASAP Rocky. In May 2022 she was born one of her most anticipated babies and two months later we could see the singer shining as alwaysat the latest fashion cry.

What Rihanna looks like after becoming a mom

There have been few rihanna appearances in public after giving birth arrival of her first baby on May 13however, in each one he has made it clear that he will never stop imposing fashion and showing us his unique style.

Recently, the singer and businesswoman was photographed with a sweater Balenciaga oversize sneakers, a garment that the brand launched in collaboration with Adidas. Likewise, RiRi sported white vertical striped sweatpants and pointed black dress shoes.

Rihanna accessorized her outfit with statement jewelry like chunky bracelets and necklaces with pearl details, a flower-shaped ring, and light lavender nail polish.

As a final touch, the singer posed with her hair pulled back a hermes scarfred, blue, white and gold.

Rihanna wore a special make-up by Priscilla Ono, a make-up artist from Fenty Bauty, a company that, in fact, she owns.

Secondly, Rihanna was previously photographed at a music festival, in London, in which ASAP Rocky had a presentation.

Furthermore, according to information from Forbes, Rihanna would become America’s youngest billionaire and do it on your own.

We have proof and zero doubt: Rihanna always looks beautiful.