Rihanna became America’s youngest billionaire

Just months away from welcoming her first child, Rihanna is celebrating again as she was named America’s youngest billionaire, and overall the singer is ranked 21st richest woman in America. thanks to his assets valued at 1.4 billion dollars.

Some of Fashion Khila’s heritage comes from her successful music career but most of it comes from her three retail businesses: Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Savage X Fenty.

According to Forbes, Fenty Beauty, which it co-owns with French luxury retailer LVMH, generated more than $550 million in revenue in 2020. Forbes said Fenty Beauty makes up the “majority of its fortune” but Savage x Fenty, had a $1 billion valuation in February 2021.

In 2019, Rihanna won the title of the richest female singer in the world, and later in 2021 she entered the list of billionaires, but the first place of the youngest billionaire was held since 2019 by Kylie Jenner with 900 million dollars.

The numbers are impressive, but Rihanna has repeatedly made it clear that her focus isn’t on ratings and accolades. In 2019, she shared for The New York Times “My money is not for me; it’s always the idea that I can help someone else,” she said.

The Love On The Brain singer started a philanthropic fund in 2012, the Clara Lionel Foundation with the aim of supporting and funding innovative education and climate resilience initiatives. One of them raised $60 million for women and children affected by HIV/AIDS through sales of the singer’s lipstick line with MAC Cosmetics.

While in January, it partnered with the #SmartSmall initiative, to donate $15 million to organizations focused and led by women, youth, black, indigenous, people of color, and LGBTQIA+ communities in the United States and the Caribbean.

She recently became a mother and welcomed her first child with A$AP Rocky, her boyfriend. Rihanna has also hinted that she will be working on a new project for the first time after motherhood, which has her fans excited. This could skyrocket her net worth even higher.

