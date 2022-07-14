Reviews: Review of “Elvis”, by Baz Luhrmann, with Austin Butler and Tom Hanks

After its premiere at the recent Cannes Film Festival, between Wednesday 22nd and Friday 24th June, this biopic of one of the greatest rock legends. An exuberant, at times fascinating but at many others irritating pop accumulation with the stamp of the creator of Romeo + Juliet, Moulin Rouge!, Australia Y The Great Gatsby . The launch in Argentina will only be on July 14.

Elvis (United States-Australia/2022). Direction: Baz Luhrmann. Cast: Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, Dacre Montgomery, Luke Bracey, Natasha Bassett, David Wenham, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Xavier Samuel, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Gary Clark Jr. Screenplay: Baz Luhrmann , Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce and Jeremy Doner. Photography: Mandy Walker. Editing: Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond. Music: Elliott Wheeler and Elvis Presley songs. Distributor: Warner Bros. Duration: 159 minutes. Premiere on Thursday, July 14 in theaters in Argentina.

It cannot be said that at Elvis of Baz Luhrmann lacks intensity, energy, verve, pretensions and multiple bets. It is a film overflowing to the point of overwhelming, an incessant accumulation of visual and musical stimuli, an amphetamine and consciously kitsch and fat pop opera, a mixture of video clip and comic of almost three hours long that accelerates even in the sharp curves. In that tone, with that rhythm, it can be seen as a roller coaster ride from which it is impossible to get off and whose final effect is quite similar to confusion and dizziness.

The film is narrated not from the point of view of Elvis Presley (correct characterization and imitation of movements by the heartthrob Austin Butler) but from whoever was his representative: “I am the legendary Colonel Tom Parker.”Says an almost unrecognizable Tom Hanks in a high-sounding way and with thick layers of makeup. And from his perspective, the beginnings, the rise, the global boom, the crisis and the collapse of a rock myth like few others will be reconstructed, although we will never fully understand the pathological relationship between the two.

For some the villain of the film, for others the true mastermind behind the success, for some an exploiter who kept 50% of the income and guilty of his physical and artistic deterioration, for others the creator of show-business modern in terms of marketing, merchandising, organization of tours, etc., Tom Parker finds in the film more nuances than an Elvis who at times seems limited to shaking his legs to the delirium and the screams of the female audience.

there is not in Elvis no moment of intimacy, austerity, relaxation or happiness. Luhrmann bets on the greatest hits, to the epic moments (for better or worse) of his life and, thus, we are always facing the myth, the bronze, history and not before a man of flesh and blood. Of course, the visual and musical display is in tune with the place and lineage of Presley, the director’s always excessive pretensions and the generosity of the budget. But once the lights go out, the speakers are unplugged, and the audience moves away from the noise and chaos, we move on to a feeling of profound emptiness and resemblance to disappointment. In that sense, it does not seem that Luhrmann was the ideal choice to portray the Elvis universe.



